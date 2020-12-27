BLOOMSBURG — A 42-year-old homeless man faces criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse charges in connection with the abduction and murder of a 26-year old Bloomsburg woman.
Harold Haulman, who has no permanent address, faces charges in the death of Erica Shultz, said Luzerne County detective and former state trooper Cpl. Shawn Williams.
The victim was reported missing Dec. 4 by her sister, Erin Shultz.
