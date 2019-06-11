WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of heroin, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Police initially investigated a report of a reckless driver in the 10 block of East Fourth Street, on June 6 at 5:42 p.m. A subsequent investigation by the K9 Unit found that Samuel R. Stewart III, of Watsontown, was in possession of heroin and hypodermic needles.
Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl of Milton.
— RICK DANDES