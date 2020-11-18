DANVILLE — A Stroudsburg man has been charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, and speeding. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Colton Killion made those charges against David Beacher, of Stroudsburg.
In his affidavit of probable cause, Killion said that on Oct. 5, shortly after midnight, he stopped Beacher, who was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra at 88 mph, on I-80 West. Killion said he observed Beacher wearing sunglasses at 12:34 a.m., and smelled burnt marijuana.
Beacher admitted to smoking marijuana before operating the vehicle. A probable cause search was undertaken by Killion, who found a yellow glass smoking device in the car.