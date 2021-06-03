SUNBURY — A former Shamokin man who pleaded guilty to attempting to run over a Sunbury police officer in June 2013 was resentenced in Northumberland County Court on Thursday for violating the terms of his probation.
Naheem Reams, 25, absconded from a halfway house in Harrisburg and has been living in Binghamton, N.Y., with his fiancé. A bench warrant was issued in March 2019, he was picked up by police in New York last year and transported to Northumberland County Jail three months ago.
President Judge Charles Saylor revoked Reams's probation and resentenced him to five to 23 months in county jail. He was given 91 days of credit for time served.
On June 5, 2013, Reams was 17 when city police attempted to clear the 400 block of North Fourth Street for street sweeping. Officers pulled up next to and started to speak with Reams. Reams, who was wanted by the county juvenile probation department, took off and a high-speed chase ensued through the city, reaching 70 mph until police cornered Reams on Front Street. The teen hit the accelerator of his vehicle and nearly ran over Sunbury Sgt. James Taylor, according to court documents.
Taylor fired a single shot through the windshield that struck Reams, who then crashed and later spent nearly a month in a Valley hospital.
In December 2014, Reams pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of driving while impaired, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and other traffic violations. He was sentenced to two to five years in prison followed by three years of probation.
Defense attorney Robert Alan Hoffa, of Williamsport, said Reams was young when the incident occurred and his mistakes snowballed after he failed to report to probation. Hoffa said Reams became a productive member of society, has a full-time job, a permanent residence in New York with his fiancé and step-child and is a member of the Parent-Teacher Association.
Reams "takes full responsibility" and he realizes his wrong-doings, said Hoffa.
"He has seen the light," said Hoffa.