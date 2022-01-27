COAL TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old male died after Coal Township police said he was pinned under an all-terrain vehicle for 50 feet.
Police did not identify the male but said they were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an Arctic Cat ATV Thursday.
Police said the investigation determined a Jeep Grand Cherokee was pulling the ATV and the ATV became inverted with the passenger attached to it.
Police said the Jeep continued to pull the ATV until a passenger in the Jeep heard a sound and the vehicle stopped.
The passenger on the ATV was unresponsive and taken to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital where officers said the man died of his injuries.