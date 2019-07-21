MOORESBURG — A 33-year-old Montour County man drowned Saturday evening after going under in a deep part of Chillisquaque Creek in the Mooresburg area, county Coroner Scott Lynn said.
The coroner said Arlen Weaver, of Danny's Lane, Liberty Township, was at the creek with his wife and three children just before 5 p.m. when Weaver, who did not know how to swim, entered the creek with a beach ball to use as a floatation device.
"He lost his grip on the beach ball and became submerged," Lynn said.
Weaver had been under water for 10 minutes when the call came in to the Montour County 911 center at 4:59 p.m., emergency officials said.
Emergency units from four counties, including dive teams, responded to the call, a Montour County 911 dispatcher reported.
"The body was not recovered until about 9 p.m.," Lynn said.
He pronounced Weaver dead at 9:34 p.m. due to drowning.
He said responders had to travel across a field to the creek in a wooded section where the drowning occurred. During the search, the dive team from the Sunbury Fire Department recovered the body, Lynn said.
Responders also included Liberty Township Fire Company, Danville Fire Department's rehab unit, the water rescue units from East End Fire Company in Mahoning Township, Washingtonville Fire Company, Valley Township Fire Company and the Danville Ambulance, all in Montour County; William Cameron Engine Company of Lewisburg, Union County; Potts Grove Fire Company and Warrior Run Area Volunteer Fire Department from Northumberland County, as well as a second scuba team from Clinton Township in Lycoming County, , according to 911 dispatchers in Montour and Union counties.
State police at Milton also were on the scene but had not issued a report by Sunday night.