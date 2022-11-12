McCLURE — State police at Lewistown said a 28-year-old man who fled after a shooting in Mifflin County Wednesday night is in custody.
In a social media post this morning, state police said Adam Fink has been apprehended. Fink is accused of shooting Heather Schmieding, 21, in the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County, at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken to Hershey Medical Center and was reported in stable condition Thursday.
UPDATE: FINK has been taken into custody. https://t.co/oRwsy5AvnD— Troopers Andrea Jacobs & Lauren Lesher (@PSPTroopFPIO) November 12, 2022
Police have not released additional details on the arrest.
After the shooting, police, said, Fink ran off and was reportedly seen last in the western Snyder County borough of McClure.
Fink is currently charged with robbery and aggravated assault.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.