WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 23 year-old Bronx man, driving a stolen car, led state police on a high speed chase on I-80 West. He has been charged with a felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer and receiving stolen property.
According to a police complaint, on July 20, Jose Angel Morel-Cruz, of 1359 Findlay Ave., Apt. 1, Bronx, while driving west in a 2019 Alfa Romeo, took off at a high speed when he saw police officers who were conducting routine traffic observations on I-80 West.
Despite activating their emergency lights and siren, Morel-Cruz sped away at more than 100 mph, police said. At Mile Marker 206, Morel-Cruz crossed the median into the eastbound lane, where the Alfa Romeo was hit by a tractor trailer.
There was marijuana in the vehicle. Upon further investigation, police learned the car had been stolen in New York. Morel-Cruz was also driving with an expired license.