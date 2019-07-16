SELINSGROVE — A 41-year-old man is in Snyder County jail on attempted rape, terroristic threats and other charges stemming from an alleged July 9 assault.
Joseph Loduca was forcibly taken into custody by state police at Selinsgrove from a Penn Township residence after the female victim called for help, court records said.
The woman said Loduca attempted to have sexual relations with her even after she rebuffed him and when she asked him to leave the residence he refused, waved a weapon around, slammed her into the wall and spit in her face, court records said.
During the alleged assault, Loduca threatened to kill the woman, court records said.
The woman was able to lock herself into a bathroom and call police who found Loduca in the living room of the residence wearing only shorts.
Police said Loduca ignored their verbal commands to get on the floor so he was forcibly placed in handcuffs. A black 1911BB airsoft pistol was found in an open bag nearby, court records said.
During the arrest, police noticed a prescription bottle containing codeine for Nicholas Panarese, who Loduca said was his cousin and that he had left the medication at the home.
Panarese was contacted and said he was not related to Loduca, had never been in his home and that his prescription medication had been stolen.
Loduca was arraigned on charges of felony attempted rape and misdemeanor possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance by District Judge John H. Reed and sent to the county jail in lieu of $75,000 cash.