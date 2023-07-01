A 30-year-old Montgomery man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Union County and the driver of one vehicle is being charged with homicide by vehicle.
According to state police at Milton, Spencer Charles, 30, of Montgomery, was killed in the crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. along Grand Valley Road in West Buffalo Township. Charles was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.
State Trooper Timothy Hummel reported from his investigation that Benjamin Martin, 35, of Mifflinburg, was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 west on Grand Valley Road while Charles was driving a Subaru Legacy east on the same road just after 12:30.
Police said Martin failed to negotiate a curve in the road, traveled into the eastbound lane and struck Charles' vehicle head-on. Martin's truck came to a stop on its side in the center of the road. Charles' vehicle came to rest on the southern shoulder. Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.
A passenger in Charles' vehicle, 34-year-old Wayne Kurtz, of Mifflinburg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries, police said.
According to police documents, Martin will be changed with homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by motor vehicle and DUI/controlled substances.