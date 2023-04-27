SUNBURY — A 27-year-old Sunbury man pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court on Thursday to indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2021.
Blayze Hommel, of North Fourth Street, pleaded guilty via video in front of President Judge Paige Rosini to a felony count of indecent assault related to an incident on Nov. 9, 2021, in Sunbury. Hommel is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. July 24.
As part of the plea deal, five other charges — felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors — will be dropped. The maximum penalty for a felony indecent assault charge is up to seven years in prison and a $5,000 fine, Rosini said.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence Investigation as well as a review from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Hommel is a sexually violent predator. He must register for life as a Megan's Law offender.
The victim, now 14, and her father addressed Hommel, telling the Sunbury man that his actions shaped the girl's life. The Daily Item does not identify victims of sexual assault.
The girl said she doesn't trust adults or men who compliment her. She has flashbacks and depression.
"I trusted you with my life and you hurt me," the girl said.
The father said Hommel's actions have affected his daughter, their family and their friends. He said he would be there every step of the way in his daughter's recovery.
The father told Hommel that he should hope that God will forgive him.
"Because I won't," he said.
The father said that Hommel and his family tried to silence the accusations with threats. Hommel later asked if he could address the threat accusations, but Rosini advised him to consult with his attorney before making any statements.
Hommel did not address any other statements made by the father or the victim. He did not apologize or seek forgiveness.
Sunbury officer Aaron Dolye said the investigation began on Nov. 9, 2021, when officer Trey Kurtz received a phone call from an Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, reporting an incident where a 12-year-old was allegedly raped, according to police.
Police continued their investigation and according to officers, the girl made entries into a journal where she allegedly identified Hommel, police said.
The girl allegedly wrote she told Hommel to stop, but he didn’t and she was afraid she would become pregnant, according to court documents.
Hommel spoke to police in November 2021 and denied the allegations, according to police. Hommel allegedly told a state trooper conducting the test that sexual acts took place but that he did not have intercourse because he pulled away from the child, according to police.
Hommel, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $250,000 cash bail was also denied a bail modification to be placed on house arrest and live with his grandmother in Morrisdale, Clearfield County.
Hommel is represented by Public Defender Gerald Joseph Iwanejko Jr. The Commonwealth is represented by Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden.