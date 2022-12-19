SUNBURY — A Lycoming County man accused of raping an underage high school student pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault in Northumberland County Court.
Ethan James Kilburn, 26, of Factory Road, Cogan Station, entered the plea in front of Judge Paige Rosini. He will be sentenced within 90 days and will be assessed by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to see if he meets the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator.
In addition to the misdemeanor indecent assault, Kilburn was originally charged by Point Township Police Department with four felony counts of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious victim and corruption of minors. The additional charges will likely be dropped as part of the plea deal.
The girl, whose age was not disclosed by police, said that there has been alleged “non-consensual touching of a sexual nature.” She said she met Kilburn through a church. Their relationship lasted from June to October 2021, police said.
She said the rape occurred when she was half asleep or just waking up. These incidents occurred three or four times over the course of several months until she spoke to a family member, police said.
The girl also said Kilburn put an inappropriate picture of himself on her Amazon tablet, police said.
Kilburn has been free since March 25 after posting $100,000 unsecured bail.