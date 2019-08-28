SUNBURY — A former Shamokin man accused of beating his girlfriend's infant son while drunkenly playing video games pleaded no contest on Wednesday to a felony count of aggravated assault in Northumberland County Court.
County Judge Paige Rosini ordered a pre-sentence investigation before Michael Mason, 26, is sentenced within the next 90 days. In pleading no contest to the severe beating of the 17-month-old boy in September 2015, Mason is not admitting guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Mason, who has been free on $250,000 unsecured and supervised bail since 2017, was scheduled for a bench trial in front of Rosini on Wednesday and Thursday but opted to plead no contest before the trial started. A bench trial is a trial by a judge instead of by a jury.
The maximum sentence for a felony aggravated assault charge is up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, Rosini said.
Mason is believed to have a high prior record score of four due to several past criminal convictions, according to the probation office.
Shamokin Patrolman Raymond Siko II charged Mason on Sept. 22, 2015, with three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. Police said Mason was intoxicated and playing video games while the infant was crying. He was agitated by the baby’s cries and losing the game, police said, so he lifted and dropped the child from 3 feet and threw him around. The boy suffered a fractured skull and multiple bruises, police said.
The infant spent nearly a month in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He is the son of Skie Campbell, of Shamokin, and Daniel Bacorn, of Ulster, Bradford County.
The child, who is now age 5, is "doing fairly well," said Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.
"He has longterm, long-lasting injuries from the incident," she said. "He could have more issues in the future, but it's not known yet."
The child is not with anyone involved in the incident, but Skinner would not say who has custody of the boy.
Defense attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, declined comment. The family of the child also declined comment.