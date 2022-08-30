BEAVERTOWN — A 56-year-old Middleburg man was pronounced dead after crashing his vehicle into a building in Beavertown Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the man who died in the crash at 503 W. Mulberry Alley is being withheld until relatives are notified, Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey said.
First responders were called to the scene at 1:51 p.m. and discovered a vehicle had crashed into a building owned by Stone Construction Inc., causing "pretty severe damage," Bailey said.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death, he said.
Responding to the scene were EMS from Beavertown Rescue Hose Company, Evangelical Hospital paramedics, Beaver Springs and Middleburg fire departments.