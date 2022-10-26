SELINSGROVE — A 22-year-old Greencastle man is accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old he met in Monroe Township.
The girl reported being sexually assaulted numerous times by Bryant T. Bishop between early 2019 and May 2019, beginning when she was 13, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Bishop posted $25,000 bail pending a Nov. 9 preliminary hearing before District Judge John Reed in Selinsgrove on nine felony charges, including rape, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
— MARCIA MOORE