SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who pleaded guilty to attempted homicide was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Julio Costales, 31, appeared via videoconference on Friday with defense attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, in front of Judge Hugh Jones. Costales pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of attempted homicide and two unrelated misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
Costales, claiming that he used his gun in self-defense, said he regretted his actions.
"I did what I had to do to not die," he said.
Best said his client's behavior was not related to gangs or drugs. It was not normal for Costales, who has no record and has accepted responsibility, Best said.
Costales was taken into custody after a drive-by shooting on March 11, 2020, at the intersection of 8th Alley and Greenough Street. Police said Costales fired two shots at the vehicle of Joel DelValle Figueroa, of Sunbury, because he feared for his life.
One bullet hit the front driver's side fender and another lodged into the door of the vehicle just below the driver's side window. Costales allegedly drove away but was later taken into custody at gunpoint along Greenough Street.
Costales also pleaded guilty to two unrelated cases involving charges from 2019. Costales was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in February 2019; and two misdemeanors of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and summary harassment for allegedly forcing his way into the same woman's house and damaging furniture in April 2019.
Jones said he wasn't sure what kind of social circle that Costales was involved with, but he didn't see a reason to carry a gun everywhere he went.
"I suggest you reevaluate your living situations," said Jones.
In addition to the five to 10 years prison time, Jones ordered Costales to pay $450 in fines, plus court costs and fees, and ordered restitution of $2,556.29 to his ex-girlfriend. Costales was given 689 days of credit for time served.