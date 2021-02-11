SCRANTON — A Milton man was sentenced to 84 months of imprisonment and a 10-year term of supervised release, for distributing and possessing child pornography, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Barry Ritter, Jr., 55, was sentenced on Wednesday by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Ritter pled guilty to the receipt and distribution of child pornography between March 2018 to July 2018. Ritter used online forums to obtain and redistribute child pornography on at least several dozen occasions and admitted to viewing child pornography for approximately 10 years. A search warrant conducted at his residence yielded electronic devices containing dozens of photographs and videos of child pornography. Ritter also was held accountable for possessing material involving prepubescent minors and the abuse of infants.
Judge Mariani also ordered Ritter to pay $3,000 in restitution to victims of child pornography and $5,100 in assessments. Ritter has remained in custody since his Feb. 5, 2019 arrest.
— THE DAILY ITEM