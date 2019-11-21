A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in New York was picked up in Point Township over the weekend after authorities tracked his pickup truck through GPS navigation.
Police said Derrick Hugh Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y. was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in Northampton, N.Y. that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, N.Y. Her body was found by a passerby on the side of Route 30 on Sunday morning. Police determined the driver left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.
Carlisle was taken into Sunday by Point Township Patrolman Kevin Herring on Sunday night. Herring reported he was dispatched at 9:23 p.m. Sunday to the area of Point Township Drive (Route 11) near Witmer Drive to locate a vehicle for the New York State Police, who had been tracking the pickup truck through On-Star Navigation. The officer located the vehicle at the intersection of Queen and Third streets and took Carlisle into custody without incident.
After Carlisle was taken into custody, he said he didn't realize the gun he was carrying was stolen even though he claimed to have found it at the marina where he worked. He was charged by Herring in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl with felony counts of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license.
Berger was a longtime advocate for disability rights. She worked in Amsterdam for the Resource Center for Independent Living, an organization with offices across upstate New York that provides resources to people with disabilities, according to The Daily Gazette in Schenectady, N.Y.
When questioned by Carlisle stated that he hit something his vehicle near where he lives in update New York, but he remained silent when asked if he knew what he hit, police said.
A silver and black Ruger LCP .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, one magazine with six rounds and six rounds of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle. The gun was reported at stolen by the Saratoga Springs City Police Department in New York as stolen on Oct. 28, police said.
Carlisle told Herring that he found the gun at the marina where he worked; he said he didn't know it was stolen and he is not licensed to own a gun. Herring told him the appropriate thing to do would have been to notify a police department about the firearm, and Carlisle said he understood, police said.
The Daily Gazette reported that Carlisle is accused of one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred along a stretch of Route 30 near Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment.
Carlisle was also arrested earlier this year when police stopped him for speeding and driving while drunk on April 19 in Mayfield, N.Y., only miles from the site of the fatal crash. His blood alcohol content tested as .13 and police charged him with a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and infractions of speeding and unlicensed motor vehicle operation. Carlisle pleaded guilty in August to driving while ability impaired and was fined, the newspaper reported.
Carlisle was arraigned on Monday and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $60,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the gun charges at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in front of Diehl.