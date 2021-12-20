SUNBURY — A man who pleaded no contest on Monday to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl will be deported at the conclusion of the case in Northumberland County Court.
On Monday, Jose Figueroa-Cante, 36, of Northumberland, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, which will drop six other charges including one felony count of rape of a child. In pleading no contest, Figueroa-Cante does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Chief Public Defender Ed Greco and Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said Figueroa-Cante previously pleaded guilty to a federal charge of entering the country illegally. It is the intention of the U.S. Government through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport Figueroa-Cante to his home country of Honduras as the conclusion of the county case.
Figueroa-Cante appeared via videoconference, answering questions through interpreter Jessica Medina. He said waiting 90 days for a violent sexual offender assessment report to be finished before sentencing was "too long."
"I cannot live anymore in this jail," he said. "I want to go home soon please."
He told the judge that he doesn't agree with the description of events as told by the district attorney's office but he wants to be with his family "as soon as possible."
Following a call to ChildLine after a domestic dispute in 2020 the child told investigators Figueroa-Cante entered her mother's bedroom over the previous two years and told the girl the two were going to play, police said. Figueroa-Cante allegedly shook the victim like a doll and told her he would hurt her mother if she told her. He pleaded no contest related to one incident when the girl was 8 years old in 2017.
Figueroa-Cante was originally charged with five felonies: one count of rape of a child, one count of statutory sexual assault, one count of sexual assault and two counts of aggravated assault; and two misdemeanors of indecent assault.
Zenzinger said the evidence to convict Figueroa-Cante is inconclusive and the medical exam revealed no findings of physical abuse.
Figueroa-Cante, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $250,000 cash bail, has credit for 717 days of jail time. A sentencing date is not yet scheduled.
An incident assault plea carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison, a $5,000 fine and a 25-year registration period on Megan's Law list.