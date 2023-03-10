SUNBURY — A Lycoming County man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor indecent assault charge in Northumberland County will not see any jail time.
Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on Friday sentenced Ethan James Kilburn, 26, of Factory Road, Cogan Station, to three years of probation. Kilburn was also ordered to register for 25 years as a Megan's Law offender and to pay a $100 fine plus court costs and fees.
The Sexual Offenders Assessment Board determined he does not meet the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator.
Defense attorney Edward J. Rymsza, of Williamsport, said the post-sentence investigation report notes that mental immaturity played a part. He said his client was diagnosed with a pervasive developmental disability, a form of Asperger syndrome, when he was age 6.
In addition to the misdemeanor indecent assault, Kilburn was originally charged by Point Township Police Department with four felony counts of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious victim and corruption of minors. The additional charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
The female victim, whose age was not disclosed by police, said that there has been alleged “non-consensual touching of a sexual nature.” She said she met Kilburn through a church. Their relationship lasted from June to October 2021, police said.
She said the rape occurred when she was half asleep or just waking up. These incidents occurred three or four times over the course of several months until she spoke to a family member, police said.
The girl also said Kilburn put an inappropriate picture of himself on her Amazon tablet, police said.
Kilburn has been free since March 25 after posting $100,000 unsecured bail.