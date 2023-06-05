As school’s out for summer and children are heading to their local playgrounds for some regular summer fun, a child’s safety at the playground should be a top parental concern.
Eric Kennedy, a biomedical engineering professor at Bucknell University, and his research team have been conducting research in the field of child injury prevention, particularly in playground safety, for over a decade.
Kennedy’s team recently published the findings of the study in the journal, “Clinical Pediatrics.”
Drew Filchner, a former biomedical engineering student who completed her honor’s thesis based on the paper, shared the findings.
“A majority of injuries in the school district occur on playgrounds and the most severe injuries are upper extremity injuries,” she said.
Zane Patterson, another former biomedical engineering student, shared the sentimentality of that upper extremity injuries should not be taken lightly.
“The findings kind of indicated that upper extremity injuries, while not as common as head injuries, tend to require more outside medical attention than head injuries,” Patterson said.
Filchner explained the gaps in the team’s data and what is currently in publication.
“Current data gathering systems are all coming from emergency rooms, so they are only ever seeing injuries because they don’t have the same overall view we have by looking at a controlled population like a school district,” Filchner said.
“So, where head injuries are mostly focused on in the standards we have data to support that most of the injuries that are occurring are actually upper extremity injuries.”
During the study, the team analyzed the database of the largest school districts in the country, with 150,000 enrolled students every year.
This school district kept a log of every injury report form filled out by the school nurse.
The incident reports showed where an incident occurred, on what part of the body the injury occurred, what type of injury was sustained, how severe the injury was, and whether an ambulance was called, or the student required outside medical care.
Within the ten-year period studied, the school had logged about 75,000 injury reports.
Patterson spoke about why it is important for the public to be aware of these findings.
“Having that awareness of the injuries that could possibly occur on the playground and the need for prevention measures for those injuries, I think is just really important to ensure the safety and well-being of our society’s children,” Patterson stated.
Professor Eric Kennedy explains that the intention behind the study was not to label playgrounds as dangerous.
“I think it is totally impossible to design a risk-free playground environment and if we do, I think it is not going to be a very exciting environment for kids.” he said. “A swing set is fun, a slide is fun, and we don’t want to take that experience away from kids. We want to design out risk of injury.”
Kennedy proposed potential risk management practices that could help reduce the injuries that children are experiencing on playgrounds, recognizing that while design decisions and utilization practices play a part, supervision has a significant role as well.
“I think that we very often think a playground is like, “We are at this safe space so the kids can just run around, and I have a chance to have my time now,” Kennedy said. “Unfortunately, that is a dangerous proposition. You should still be actively involved in that process and make sure you keep an eye on them.”