SUNBURY — Even though Traci Pickens is considered one of the most successful female ATV racers ever, the West Cameron Township woman continues to return to her job daily as a physical therapist assistant at ManorCare Health Services.
So the health facility in Sunbury decided to make Jan. 7 "Traci Pickens Day" and honored the 2019 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series’ WXC ATV National Champion.
The 44-year-old completed the 2019 season with seven first-place finishes, beating out all contenders — male and female, according to GNCC Racing. It was her 12th WXC title, making her the most decorated woman driver in GNCC history.
Pickens was awarded GNCC's ATV Rider of the Year for 2019, as well as AMA Motocross's ATV Athlete of the Year, the first woman to win both awards.
But Pickens, on Tuesday, said she wouldn't trade her 22-year career at ManorCare for anything.
"I love it here and I love the people I work with," she said before being honored by the facility.
Pickens, her husband Jeffery and their 6-year-old son JP all race together through the year.
On Tuesday, Pickens got the chance to talk about her racing career to the residents inside the health facility.
"I think she's great," resident Jill Kreischer, 60, said. "She is a wonderful person and I am so happy for her and all of her success."
Banners of Pickens, along with her GBC Motorsports Fly Racing Yamaha YFZ450R, were inside the facility and residents got the opportunity to sit on the ATV and get a picture with Pickens.
"She is just such a great person and such a great mother," Kreischer said.
Human resource director Nicole (JoJo) Shingara said it was an honor to recognize Pickens.
"Traci is a great asset to ManorCare as well as all of our employees," Shingara said. "She shows the same passion for our residents and her job as she does racing. She truly is a great person and a friend, always empowering more people to reach their goals and chase their dreams."
Activity director Linn Zimmerman said she was thrilled for Pickens to be honored.
"We even got a few remote control ATV cars so the residents could race against her," Zimmerman joked.
Zimmerman said residents got the chance to watch a video of Pickens racing and then ask her questions.
Pickens said she began racing at age 16 and loves the sport that sends her as far away as Florida on the weekends.
"I always come back and go to work," she said. "Today is so nice and I am happy to be with everyone and answer the questions they may have."
Pickens said she is preparing to defend her title in the 2020 season which begins in March.