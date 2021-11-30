MONTOURSVILLE — A unidentified man's body was found along the Susquehanna River near Montoursville Monday afternoon.
State police at Montoursville said the body appears to be that of a white male. The body, which appeared to wash up onto the riverbank near Hiller Road in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County, was found at about 2 p.m. Monday by a group of hunters, police said.
The body has not been identified and the investigation is continuing, state police said. No further details were available this afternoon.