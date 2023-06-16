ELYSBURG — A Mansfield man faces a felony sexual extortion charge after Ralpho Township Police say the 23-year-old was threatening to send explicit videos to a teen.
Zane Bryant Walentukonis, 23, of Charleston Road, sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $125,000 cash after being arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Thursday.
Police say Walentukonis met a 15-year-old female through the girl's mother, who was a teacher while Walentukonis was in school.
The mother and Walentukonis stayed in contact after the man left school, police said.
In 2019, the man reached out to the girl and said he was alone around the holiday's so the woman invited him to her home in Elysburg for Thanksgiving, police said.
While at the home, the man allegedly began to make advances toward the teen and convinced the teen to send inappropriate pictures to him, officer said.
The man also convinced the woman to send explicit pictures of herself before the man then began to threaten the woman to give him money, or he would show the pictures to the teen, police said.
Walentukonis will now appear before Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole for a preliminary hearing at a later date.