NORTHUMBERLAND — Resilite Sports Products, of Northumberland, an international producer of wrestling mats, is partnering with Bucknell University’s College of Engineering on a project where senior engineering students are helping to design, manufacture and commission a new welding machine for the company’s Zip Mat product, which has $3.5 million in annual sales.
Resilite’s Zip Mats feature a polyethylene ‘Zip’ to connect the six pieces of the mat together.
But the machine that Resilite uses to attach the polyethylene ‘Zip’ connector to the vinyl mat surface is no longer produced by its manufacturer. That’s why the company reached out to Bucknell University for help.
The project is funded by nearly $70,000 from a Manufacturing PA initiative grant.
“We’re producing our Zip Mats for now, but the longevity of the machine is what we’re concerned about,” said Jenn Gilbert DeArmitt, Resilite Sports Products president. “Partnering with Bucknell, we’re going to learn a lot. It’s an awesome opportunity to engage with the community and learn even more about our product.”
Craig Beal, a professor of mechanical engineering is the project’s faculty adviser. He had two mechanical engineering students — Joe Carey and Hunter Vestal — gathering baseline research measurements this summer on both the machine and the process.
“This represents a perfect senior design project for Bucknell engineering students,” Beal said. “From the student side, it’s phenomenal. Students learn many things in class and we hope they can solve problems and apply what they’ve learned.”
The students jumped into the work with both feet to attack this problem, “which they’d never seen before,” Beal said.
“It’s crazy to know that I’m involved in something so big ($3.5 million in annual sales),” Carey said. “I’m just using the technical knowledge that I’ve gained through school to contribute to this company, so it’s really cool. My experience in school thus far has been mostly textbooks, lab write ups, and pre-planned hands-on lab experience,” Carey added, “so it was interesting to speak to someone working with the machine and to hear their thoughts as to what works, what doesn’t, and what improvements would make the biggest impact on the production floor.
“Bucknell has given me the technical knowledge to pass onto Resilite, while Resilite has the working knowledge of the specific process as a whole to guide us in our design,” Carey said.
The most meaningful aspect of this project, said Vestal, was the idea of bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world scenarios. “It’s one thing to understand the calculations and principles behind why something works, but actually implementing the theory into a fully fleshed out, working design is an entirely new world that I’m really looking forward to entering.”
The new machine will be designed to both improve the speed of the process and reduce the physical strain on the Resilite operators.
Innovations in manufacturingThe manufacturing challenge also made it an eligible project for a grant from the Shapiro Administration’s Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which fosters collaboration between Pennsylvania universities and manufacturers. This Department of Community and Economic Development program awarded $2.1 million in grants to 31 projects in April.
Bucknell Small Business Development Center Director Steve Stumbris and Innovation Engineering Manager Ian Proud worked with Resilite and the University on the application.
Two more senior engineering students will join Carey and Vestal on the senior design project this fall, Beal said. “The group will work with Resilite throughout the academic year with the goal of having a working machine by the end of the year.”