The Danville SPCA is among numerous Valley organizations that benefit from the annual Giving Tuesday initiative which last year raised $2.7 billion nationwide.
"It's a really great day and has a profound impact on our shelter," said Kristen Szwast, director of the shelter which currently has 30 cats, 16 dogs and eight horses.
Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a global generosity movement inviting people to collaborate, support or make financial donations to nonprofit organizations. Today people in 85 countries will participate.
“We’re celebrating a decade of Giving Tuesday this year, and with every passing year, we’re still inspired to see generosity blanket the globe on this day dedicated to good — a day that sparks continued generosity throughout the rest of the year,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s chief executive officer. “Though we’re living in an increasingly fractured world, the Giving Tuesday leadership community and the countless organizations and people participating remind us of what becomes possible when people act together, united by a mission to help each other and improve our world for each other, for ourselves, and for generations ahead.”
Transitions of PA participates in the initiative, said chief executive officer Mae-Ling Kranz, "to raise awareness, increase donations, connect with volunteers, and deepen our engagement with the communities we serve. When someone gives to Transitions, their donation, in any amount, can help survivors of all forms of violence. It can provide clothing, food, or even a safe place to sleep at night. Each donation helps give hope to survivors who are working toward a life without violence and abuse. We are so thankful to be part of a such a supportive and giving community."
Donald Heiter Community Center Executive Director Andrea Tufo said in addition to bringing in about $1,000 for the Lewisburg facility, Giving Tuesday "reinforces our other fundraisers," such as Rock & Read marathon which will be held Friday and Holiday Help which provides toys to children at Christmas.
"Sometimes it's hard to quantify, but Giving Tuesday helps people to remember us," she said.
This year, Giving Tuesday's virtual headquarters will feature real-time giving data and trend analysis, simple ways to give back and live updates from organizations, communities and donors around the world. Live conversations focused on key causes and themes will be hosted at the beginning of each hour throughout the day on Giving Tuesday's Facebook and Instagram pages.
New this year, Giving Tuesday Ukraine is hosting an online festival of giving where people from around the world can share words of kindness, make donations to local organizations and inspire each other by posting about their good deeds.