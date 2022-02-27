DANVILLE — Maple syrup enthusiasts continue to show their appreciation for the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), especially after Saturday when the trees were tapped and flowing with their favorite pancake topping.
Not since 2019 has the Montour Preserve been able to host its annual maple sugaring programs because of COVID-19.
MARC was able to announce the return of the program and then a winter storm hit, Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission said.
“We didn’t expect this but we are still happy it cleared up a bit and people are coming out,” he said.
Two maple sugaring open houses were planned on Saturday with more scheduled for March 13.
Visitors were directed to the Montour Preserve’s sugar shack along the Goose Woods Trail where they were able to learn about the cultural and natural history of maple sugaring, Stoudt said.
Guests also had the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of maple sugaring, he said.
The path was covered with ice and snow but that didn’t stop volunteer Debra Steransky from getting out her equipment for tapping trees.
“We are all happy to be back,” she said. “The weather is still a bit cold so we don’t expect the trees to flow as they would when it’s a bit warmer.”
According to the North American Maple Syrup Council, from 2019 through 2021 there were 680,000-740,000 working taps in trees in Pennsylvania producing 157,000-178,000 gallons of syrup annually.
Across the U.S. in those years more than 13 million taps produced 3.4-4.1 million gallons annually, led by Vermont with 5.7-6 million taps producing 1.5-more than 2 million gallons annually.
The Montour Preserve holds about 50 of those trees, John Beam, assistant director of MARC said.
Children and their parents were excited to watch the process.
“This is fun and educational,” Sandy Woods, 11, of Lycoming County said. “I am excited because I love maple syrup and I know that we get to try the cookies and other good treats.”
Woods was joined by her friend Kellie Repchunk, also of Lycoming County.
“It’s neat to see how it all works,” she said. “I also like syrup so I am excited to get some.”
The preserve had vendors on hand selling different food items containing maple.
The event was held from noon to 4 p.m. and will be the same hours on March 13.