The Montour Preserve will remain open for recreation, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said at a meeting Monday.
"I think we are in good shape to get through the rest of the summer, as long as we are frugal about it," Stoudt said.
Last month, the director was concerned for the future of the Preserve. At the time, Stoudt said MARC would need a $1 million donation to keep the preserve open.
In May, MARC made several harsh cuts just to stay solvent. The moves included cutting Director Bob Stoudt’s hours down to 20 per week and canceling all programs and special events through August except for the Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival. MARC also cut two employees and withdrew $30,000 out of savings to fund maintenance of the preserve through the summer.
Through these efforts and a "surprising" return on the hotel tax, Stoudt said he is confident MARC can sustain the preserve through the end of the summer and, hopefully, the end of the year.
"We received the hotel tax shortly after last month's meeting," Stoudt said. "It was better than our worst-case scenario." According to Stoudt, the quarterly tax grant funding brought in $31,022.
The director said this was a welcome surprise as the first quarter funds in the previous three years were significantly lower. The first three months of 2022 brought in only $25,710.
Montour County Commissioners also plan to award MARC money from the gas well drilling plant at their meeting Tuesday, according to Commissioner Dan Hartman's statement Monday.
Tyler Patterson, a candidate for Danville Borough Council this fall, has taken a particular interest in MARC's financial situation, Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said.
"Tyler is hoping to form some sort of committee to explore financing options and compose a better plan for MARC," Dombroski said.
Patterson said he respects and appreciates the work MARC does. "I want to make sure they can keep doing what they're doing," he said. "These rec areas are of benefit to all."
Reminiscing on times past, Patterson explained the Montour Preserve is special to him. "I have a particular fondness for the preserve as my Grandpa took me there many times as a youth, walking the trails and hunting for fossils," he said. "I took my son out fossil hunting for his first time a few weeks back and shortly after, I was briefed on the current financial situation."
The Danville Borough Council candidate hopes to work with colleagues to assist MARC in their financial situation. "I'm hoping to gather like-minded individuals, a community member from each of the Montour County municipalities, that have a passion for the future of our county and seeks to ensure the availability of these areas for generations to come," Patterson said.
Dombroski requested Stoudt compose a draft financial plan in order to start having conversations and get community input.