DANVILLE — After the storm Thursday night, the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) continues efforts to clean up damage along trails in the county, according to Bob Stoudt, director of MARC.
On Friday, Stoudt said staff had cleared the trees brought down along the Hess Loop Trail at the Hess Recreation Area and no new slumps were found, though the trail remained very wet.
The commission is aware several trees remain down on the Mahoning Flats Trail Network and plans to handle them early next week, weather permitting, Stoudt said.
MARC cleared all trails at the Montour Preserve, but is aware of erosion on parts of the Chilisuagi Trail (around Lake Chillisquaque). There was significant damage to the trail bridge near trail mile marker 1.5, according to Stoudt.
Having already been repaired several times since the floods of 2018, the necessary redesign and replacement of the bridge will cost around $40,000. Until permitting and funding is secured, Stoudt said warning signage will be in place in the area.
Trails at Hopewell Park, Danville Borough Farm Trail System and the North Branch Canal Trail have not yet been inspected, the director warned, indicating the locations would be inspected in the coming days.
