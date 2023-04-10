Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections in Montour County from March 1 through March 31:

MONTOUR

Crest Haven Farm Market

Date: March 27

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Pierogies with bacon, steak and meatballs observed for sale. Pierogies are from a non-USDA inspected facility. All packages containing meat were pulled from the freezer case.

DTA

Date: March 22

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Danville Food Mart

Date: March 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Facility has strips on order; 2. Observed an accumulation of dust on the ceiling, front wall, and condensing unit in the walk-in cooler; 3. The handwash sink in the warewash area was blocked by equipment, utensils and dishes and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Danville High School

Date: March 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.

Danville Primary School

Date: March 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; 2. Observed dust and grease buildup on the hood and hood filters above the ovens on the dishwasher side of the kitchen.

Liberty Valley Intermediate School

Date: March 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed utensils with wooden handles. Wood is not smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; 2. Observed dust buildup on the ceilings and wall opposite of the condensing unit in both the Walk-in cooler and freezer. There was also an accumulation of dust on the condensing unit fins on the backside of the units.

McDonald’s #06752

Date: March 8

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Accumulation of ice from fan box dripping onto boxes of food in the walk-in freezer. The water is non-potable, and has a risk of contaminating the food; 2. Buildup of a gray, gummy residue on the interior surfaces of the mechanical dishwasher; 3. Observed dust on the ceiling and light fixtures in the walk-in cooler and also on the electrical wiring and conduit in the prep area; 4. Shutoff valve and chemical station installed downstream from the Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker on the closet mop-sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream from an AVB without a bleeder valve. Bleeder valve on the kitchen mop-sink is installed correctly.

Mobil/Fatburger/Danville

Date: March 7

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1, Flour, salt, sugar were not labeled in storage bin as to the proper contents of the bins; 2. Observed bags of ice stored directly on the floor in the ice walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 3. Prepackaged subs, wraps and sandwiches are not labeled properly with the ingredients for the buns or the bread wraps; 4. Burgers are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer; 5. Observed a buildup of old food and mold-like substance on the floor of the walk-in cooler, and also mold-like substance on the bottom of the racks of the shelving units in the walk-in cooler. Observed tile coming loose from the wall and a buildup of residue, including old towels, at the floor/wall juncture underneath the 3-bay sink; 6. Employee’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; 7. Employee’s toilet room does not have a self-closing door; 8. Observed chemicals being stored in warewashing area above clean food containers and on a storage rack for canned food items and food container on shelving above canned food and utensils.

Subway/Exxon/Food Shop #1

Date: March 7

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food employee observed in prep area, wearing a watch on arm; 2. Observed heavy dust accumulation on walls and racks in walk-in cooler on store side of the facility; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Kachin International

Date: March 1

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food prep employee observed with a ring with a stone on finger during sushi prep; 2. acility is thawing vacuum packaged tuna under refrigeration; however, manufacturer’s label requires removal from vacuum packaging prior to thawing.

NORTHUMBERLAND

Ali Katz Food Truck

Date: March 31

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Schultz Outdoor Concessions

Date: March 23

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Ciro’s Restaurante Italiano

Date: March 22

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

D&D Family Restaurant

Date: March 22

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Five Star program

Date: March 22

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

The Well @ Christ Wesleyan Church

Date: March 22

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

CVS Pharmacy

Date: March 21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 Exterior door located in the Backroom area of the food facility has a gap underneath the door and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Dollar General #2755

Date: March 21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Emergency exit door located in the backroom of the food facility has a gap along the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; 2. Observed that there were not any paper towels available for hand drying in the rear of the two restrooms; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Friendly Choice Food Mart

Date: March 21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Out

Violation(s): 1. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection; 2. Observed 2- 1/2 gallon containers of Guers 2% Milk that had a sell by date of Mar 20; 3. Food facility is offering for sale, CBD gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; Food facility is offering for sale, CBD gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive; 4. Observed Guers Iced Tea stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler area using cardboard to keep containers off the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 5. Observed that the 3 bay sink was not in operation at the time of the inspection due to leaking; 6. The handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by cardboard trays and not accessible at all times for employee use; 7. Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in the display area on shelving above packages of disposable cups.

Turkey Hill Minit Market #133

Date: March 21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Turkey Hill Minit Market #191

Date: March 21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed ice build-up on the condenser pipes in the walk-in freezer, and also some on the boxes of food below the unit. This water is non-potable and could potentially contaminate food. The fins and pipes on the walk-in cooler condenser unit and the wall & fixtures near it were observed to have a dirt accumulation on; 2. Observed a Y-valve downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shut-offs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve. REPEAT VIOLATION.

Country Corner Cafe

Date: March 17

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Out

Violation(s): 1. Food prep employee observed with watch on in kitchen on cookline; 2. No chlorine test strips to verify proper sanitizer concentration in mechanical dishwasher; 3. Self-closer on men’s restroom is not working properly; 4. No hand wash reminder signs for employees posted at hand sink in kitchen nor in restrooms; 5. Mouse droppings observed through kitchen at floor/wall juncture, on shelving, top of dishwasher and storage cabinet at prep line. All droppings to be cleanup and areas sanitized; 6. Person in charge is not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with the Food Code; 7. Buildup of old food residuals and grime on floor under dishwasher; 8. Single-service containers being reused for further food storage; 9. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required; 10. The light intensity in the rear food preparation area and at handsink is not at least 50 foot candles; 11. Loose insulation exposed in hole in ceiling above chest freezer and exposed food was stored on top of freezer; 12. Bulk bag of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in kitchen; 13. Wooden shelving in kitchen area is not painted or sealed to prevent moisture absorption.

Skill-A-Rama

Date: March 17

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Turkey Hill Minit Market #129

Date: March 17

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed milk tubes not cut at 45 degree angle to allow proper drainage of fluids. Corrected on site; 2. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Mid Town Bistro

Date: March 16

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Loyal Order of Moose #181

Date: March 10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Grace Beck Elementary School

Date: March 9

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the kitchen area. Wood is porous, and therefore will absorb moisture, etc; 2. Final rinse temperature gauge on the mechanical dishwasher only registered at 136 degrees. A thermal test strip was ran through the machine and it verified that that the final rinse plate surface temperature did reach 160 degrees; 3. The sanitation pressure on the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine in not set at an acceptable level (15 — 25 ppi). Kitchen manager agrees to wash and sanitize all equipment and utensils in the 3-bay sink until the mechanical dishwasher is corrected. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up visit.

Joseph Priestley Elementary School

Date: March 9

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the kitchen area. Wood is porous, and therefore will absorb moisture, etc;

M M Food Mart

Date: March 9

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Heavy dust accumulation was observed on top of the Curtis Cappuccino machine; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

McGuigan’s Public House

Date: March 9

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Shikellamy High School

Date: March 9

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed wooden handled utensils in the kitchen area. Wood is porous, and therefore will absorb moisture, etc; 2. Observed one working container in the prep area that was not marked with the common name of the liquid that was in the bottle. Bottle was discarded by the manager.

McDonald’s

Date: March 2

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical dispensers installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.

Sheetz

Date: March 2

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Prepackaged CBD gummies containing CBD which is an unapproved food additive; 2. Observed Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station downstream from the AVB on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs are allowed beyond the AVB without a bleeder valve; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the mens restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Turkey Hill Minit Market

Date: March 2

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed condensate forming on the coolant line to the fan box in the walk-in cooler. No food or drink is to be stored under it until it is repaired; 2. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; 3. Observed a Y-valve with a shutoff and chemical station downstream from the AVB on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream from an AVB without a bleeder valve; 4. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Abrana Marie’s Taco Queen

Date: March 1

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SNYDER

County Line Restaurant

Date: March 16

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Heimbach’s Country Store

Date: March 16

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Facility does not have an approved detergent-sanitizer for proper operation of the two-compartment sink. Owner will obtain de-sanitizer and appropriate test strips.

Old Mill Coffee House

Date: March 16

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Original Italian Pizza

Date: March 16

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Pit Stop

Date: March 16

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed 3 gallons of milk offered for sale to consumers past the manufacturers sell-by date. Corrected by voluntary disposal; 2. Food facility is using or offering for sale, sodas and other beverages containing Kratom, an unapproved additive. Corrected by voluntary detention and removal from customer point of sale. Discussed with PIC; 3. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required at the cook line bain marie.

7M Beer Distributor

Date: March 15

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Dollar General #16517

Date: March 15

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Severely dented distressed canned items observed in display area and intended for sale in the food facility.

Dollar General #8346

Date: March 15

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 Observed that the receiving door located in the backstock area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Mid Penn Beverage

Date: March 15

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Dunkin Donuts

Date: March 11

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Interior of the ice chute of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a pink slime-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected; 2. Ceiling vents/tiles throughout the kitchen area, and the hoods above the oven area of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Flea Flickers @ Susquehanna Mall

Date: March 11

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Dairy Queen #41344

Date: March 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed ice building on the outside of containers underneath the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. Due to water being non-potable, there is a risk of contamination. Manager has called for service on the unit.

Turkey Hill Minit Market #309

Date: March 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed an accumulation of dust on the fan guards, ceiling and conduit in the walk-in cooler; 2. Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs are allowed downstream from the AVB without a bleeder valve; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sinks in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Hotel Middleberger

Date: March 3

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed wet wiping cloths in bar area and service station, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected on site; 2. Mechanical warewashing equipment had food reside buildup observed inside the slide doors and on top of the machine; 3. The can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; 4. Observed dish racks stored on the floor in back kitchen area.

IGA #051

Date: March 3

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed raw beef patties stored above ready to eat sliced cheese at the meat display case. Corrected on site; Raw chicken was stored above potato salad (ready to eat food item) in the back walk-in cooler (meat and bakery item cooler); 2. Observed wet wiping cloths in Deli/Bakery area, not being stored in sanitizer solution; 3. Observed raw wood shelving in two walk-in freezers that are not sealed or painted; 4. The handwash sink located in the produce prep area does not have water a temperature of at least 100F; 5. An insect control device (hanging sticky fly strip) was hanging above the back produce prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

Butch’s Smokehouse Fixx

Date: March 1

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Old Trail Supply

Date: March 1

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

UNION

Walmart #1644

Date: March 30

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Wagging Tail Coffee Co

Date: March 16

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Pa Pa Dave’s Cotton Candy MMF3

Date: March 11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Snappy’s #516

Date: March 7

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed wet wiping cloths in food prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution of the correct concentration. Corrected on site; 2. The can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on Site.

Cornerstone Kitchen

Date: March 3

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Evangelical Community Hospital

Date: March 3

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Natural Food & Garden Store

Date: March 3

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed pealing and chipped paint on the back wall of the egg cooler.

