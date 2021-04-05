Food service location inspections from March 1 to March 31 for establishments across the Susquehanna Valley.
MONTOUR
SHEETZ #372
Date of report: 03/26/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(One gallon of 1% milk observed for sale with sell by date of 3/28.) 2(Top exterior of mechanical dishwasher and soda fountain exhibiting buildup of dust. Standing water building up behind soda fountain unit. Area is darkened/stained.)
DANVILLE FOOD MART
Date of report: 03/26/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/26/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE MOBIL
Date of report: 03/26/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food preparation unit food was held at 47 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(A tray of 48 pre-cooked sausage patties observed cooling on counter adjacent to grill (61*F internal temperature).) 3(Missing floor tiles observed in area of hand wash sink - no longer smooth easily cleanable.)
LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 03/26/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S #06752
Date of report: 03/26/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Two Y-valves with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/22/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRIENDLY’S #4007
Date of report: 03/22/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #16958 / FOOD SHOP #1
Date of report: 03/22/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNIDA PIZZA
Date of report: 03/22/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
COUNTRYSIDE TAVERN
Date of report: 03/18/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE IRON FORK
Date of report: 03/11/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching cucumbers, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Three packages of fish and one shrimp observed thawing at room temperature in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method.) 3(Scoops stored on top of ice machines.)
CREST HAVEN FARM MARKET
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Large deli case food was held at 46 °F, in the service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDWAY LANES SNACK BAR
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.
ST JOSEPH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
GOODE FOOD
Date of report: 03/30/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food Facility is not using an approved sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment.) 2(2 areas of ceiling have a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)
REXY’S GOURMET DOGS
Date of report: 03/27/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAY’S TIFFANY NORTHSIDE
Date of report: 03/27/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Large can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Salad dressing/topping cooler was held at 54 °F, in the prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply restroom sinks at the time of this inspection.)
SUSQUEHANNA SMOKEHOUSE
Date of report: 03/26/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST #323
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC nor chlorine test strips available in the facility to verify the proper sanitizer concentration in the 3-compartment sink and the mechanical dishwasher respectively. REPEAT VIOLATION)
BOYERS FOOD MARKET #3556
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply produce and deli dish sinks at the time of this inspection.)
CHINA BOWL & SUSHI
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Observed fan covers, in walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of debris.) 2(Food facility is reusing altered plastic bottle as scoop, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. 3(Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the Department as required for sushi.)
FULL SERVICE 122
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the either restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces(rear hood’s fire suppression line and wall) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease.) 2(Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed utility sink sprayer leaking, at the rear entrance.)
JADE PALACE
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Observed in-use knives/cleavers stored between table edges and food preparation unit, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.) 2(Small tray of beef sticks observed thawing at room temperature on the counter next to soda machine, which is not an approved thawing method. Sheet pan of chicken (three layers deep) observed thawing at room temperature on the table next to rear door, which is not an approved thawing method. Large dish pan of shreaded chicken observed thawing in standing water in the dish sink, which is not an approved thawing method.) 3(Food facility is reusing altered plastic one-gallon jug as food scoop, which is intended to be a single-use article.) 4(Food facility is reusing five-gallon and one-quart containers, which is intended to be a single-use article.)
KNARRS BEVERAGE
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #181
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCGUIGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RANDALL’S WEST BRANCH EATERY
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40401A
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOTTLEWORKS 3
Date of report: 03/19/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #2755
Date of report: 03/19/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
M C CONEY
Date of report: 03/19/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAULINSKI’S
Date of report: 03/19/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINI MART #133
Date of report: 03/19/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEST END FIRE ASSOCIATION
Date of report: 03/19/2021
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART
Date of report: 03/16/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by cup lids and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(Walk-in cooler food was held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #129
Date of report: 03/16/2021
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #191
Date of report: 03/16/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIRVIEW COUNTRY FARM
Date of report: 03/15/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FARMHOUSE MARKET
Date of report: 03/15/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 03/15/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KLINGER INC, MARVIN E
Date of report: 03/15/2021
Town: Dornsife
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/12/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLY ANGELS ACTIVITY CTR TFS3
Date of report: 03/12/2021
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/12/2021
Town: Nothumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RESCUE FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 03/12/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Rear outside door located in the walk-in cooler area of the food facility has a gap (due to heavy dusting action) and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)
BYLER’S BAKERY
Date of report: 03/11/2021
Town: Trubotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pumpkin custard pie was held at room temperature, in the customer self-service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/11/2021
Town: Trubotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIEF SHIKELLAMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/09/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #17875
Date of report: 03/09/2021
Town: Stonington
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
M & W CHEESESTEAK MFF3
Date of report: 03/09/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)
THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 03/09/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WORK FOUNDATIONS +
Date of report: 03/09/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAYS EATS & SWEETS
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BECKY’S SOFT SERVE
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MID TOWN BISTRO
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hot water only registering 90*F at sinks. In order for proper handwashing, hot water must be adjusted to 100*F. If bowls and utensils are to be washed, rinsed and sanitized at this location, hot water must be adjusted to 110*F minimum at the 3-compartment sink.)
CVS PHARMACY #1606
Date of report: 03/01/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FUEL ON MILTON
Date of report: 03/01/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/01/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS #007
Date of report: 03/01/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
COUNTRY CREAMERY
Date of report: 03/30/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 03/30/2021
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
QUICK SHOP #8
Date of report: 03/30/2021
Town: Kreamer
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOP STAR EXPRESS #0033
Date of report: 03/30/2021
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #16517
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAL-MART STORE #2185
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #25800
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #8346
Date of report: 03/25/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/25/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Date of report: 03/20/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
L&L MARKET PLACE
Date of report: 03/18/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/18/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/18/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET #016
Date of report: 03/18/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIRDIE’S NEST
Date of report: 03/17/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES BY MARRIOTT
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE HAMPTON INN
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 2(Breakfast sandwiches (customer heated) held at room temperature, in the self-service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LONG JOHN SILVERS #31504
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION SINCE 2017.)
PIZZA HUT
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
CVS PHARMACY #1577
Date of report: 03/05/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES SELINSGROVE
Date of report: 03/05/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARTINS GROCERY
Date of report: 03/05/2021
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEAVER’S MARKET & BAKERY
Date of report: 03/05/2021
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI #84
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET
Date of report: 03/02/2021
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.) 2(Prepackaged baked goods, smoked cheese, and candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
MIDDLECREEK AREA COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 03/02/2021
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230
Date of report: 03/02/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKETS #309
Date of report: 03/02/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Dirty mop not being hung to air dry after cleaning: stored in bottom of utility sink basin.)
UNION
SMOKIN BOB’S BBQ II - TFF 4
Date of report: 03/30/2021
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SMOKIN BOBS BBQ MFF-4
Date of report: 03/30/2021
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIVIL WAR CIDER CO
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNOCO LEWISBURG
Date of report: 03/29/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALI DELI AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AUCKER’S APIARY
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GAYLE’S KOMBUCHA AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOY THAI CUISINE
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PUNAKO LANE ARTISAN BREAD AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROCKY ACRES AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hot water not available at handsink in stand. Market manager to fix.)
SANDSTONE BULK FOODS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Some colored sanding sugars, caramel corn, mini marshmallows and hot cocoa mix not labeled with ingredients.)
TROUTMAN BROTHERS MEATS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION CELLARS
Date of report: 03/24/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CITGO - QUICK SHOP #4
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES
Date of report: 03/22/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
I-FUEL SUPERSTOP - USB DEVELOPMENTS
Date of report: 03/23/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid as of Sept 2020. New certification to be obtained and posted in public view.)
WEST MILTON FOOD MART
Date of report: 03/22/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No detergent-sanitizer available for proper use of two-compartment sink. Also need corresponding test strips.)
TOMAHAWKS
Date of report: 03/18/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YODER’S
Date of report: 03/17/2021
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #9436
Date of report: 03/16/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4766
Date of report: 03/11/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed after the AVB.)
HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN
Date of report: 03/11/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT
Date of report: 03/11/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(McCall refrigerator registering 50-55*F ambient instead of 41*F or below. No TCS foods to be stored in this refrigerator until repaired/cleaned.) 2(Flaking paint on some ceiling surfaces in the kitchen/food prep areas.) 3(Heavy dust buildup observed on ceiling air grids above the McCall refrigerator.) 4(Pasta in McCall refrigerator registering 47*F instead of 41*F or below. Pasta was in refrigerator >2 hrs and was discarded.)
SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 03/11/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food prep employee observed wearing watching.) 2(Sliced ham observed thawing at room temperature instead of in refrigerator or under cool, running water.)
SHEETZ #378
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Beef, rice, chicken and deli meats registering ~54*F in upper portion of a cold hold unit that is currently down due to malfunction. Containers were on ice. Store awaiting part to fix unit. Food items were registering closer to 41*F in the bottom of pans however, top portions were not cold enough. All items were out less than 2 hours and were moved to proper refrigeration unit.)
WEIS MARKETS #197
Date of report: 03/08/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GABLE HOUSE BAKERY
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE PURPLE COW
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WINFIELD AUCTION
Date of report: 03/04/2021
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CAROLINA BLUE CRAB & SHRIMP
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COWGIRL CHEESECAKES AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: yes
Violations: 1(Flaking paint exposing rusted areas on walk-in cooler ceiling. Ceiling is no longer smooth and easily cleanable in these locations. Manager will show areas to maintenance for correction.)
LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE CHICKEN SHACK
Date of report: 03/03/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
APLUS 40231H
Date of report: 03/02/2021
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Warewash sinks filled with bottles of beverages and buckets. Sinks not clean. Dry residues suggests not being used properly for wash, rinse and sanitizing food utensils. Sinks not easily utilized due to bottles of washer fluid on floor in front of sinks. Area needs cleaned and organizing.)
WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03/01/2021
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None