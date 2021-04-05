Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from March 1 to March 31 for establishments across the Susquehanna Valley. 

MONTOUR

SHEETZ #372

Date of report: 03/26/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(One gallon of 1% milk observed for sale with sell by date of 3/28.) 2(Top exterior of mechanical dishwasher and soda fountain exhibiting buildup of dust. Standing water building up behind soda fountain unit. Area is darkened/stained.)

DANVILLE FOOD MART

Date of report: 03/26/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/26/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE MOBIL

Date of report: 03/26/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food preparation unit food was held at 47 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(A tray of 48 pre-cooked sausage patties observed cooling on counter adjacent to grill (61*F internal temperature).) 3(Missing floor tiles observed in area of hand wash sink - no longer smooth easily cleanable.)

LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 03/26/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S #06752

Date of report: 03/26/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Two Y-valves with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/22/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRIENDLY’S #4007

Date of report: 03/22/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #16958 / FOOD SHOP #1

Date of report: 03/22/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNIDA PIZZA

Date of report: 03/22/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

COUNTRYSIDE TAVERN

Date of report: 03/18/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE IRON FORK

Date of report: 03/11/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching cucumbers, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Three packages of fish and one shrimp observed thawing at room temperature in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method.) 3(Scoops stored on top of ice machines.)

CREST HAVEN FARM MARKET

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Large deli case food was held at 46 °F, in the service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDWAY LANES SNACK BAR

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.

ST JOSEPH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

GOODE FOOD

Date of report: 03/30/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food Facility is not using an approved sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment.) 2(2 areas of ceiling have a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)

REXY’S GOURMET DOGS

Date of report: 03/27/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAY’S TIFFANY NORTHSIDE

Date of report: 03/27/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Large can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Salad dressing/topping cooler was held at 54 °F, in the prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply restroom sinks at the time of this inspection.)

SUSQUEHANNA SMOKEHOUSE

Date of report: 03/26/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST #323

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No QAC nor chlorine test strips available in the facility to verify the proper sanitizer concentration in the 3-compartment sink and the mechanical dishwasher respectively. REPEAT VIOLATION)

BOYERS FOOD MARKET #3556

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply produce and deli dish sinks at the time of this inspection.)

CHINA BOWL & SUSHI

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Observed fan covers, in walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of debris.) 2(Food facility is reusing altered plastic bottle as scoop, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. 3(Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the Department as required for sushi.)

FULL SERVICE 122

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the either restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces(rear hood’s fire suppression line and wall) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease.) 2(Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed utility sink sprayer leaking, at the rear entrance.)

JADE PALACE

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Observed in-use knives/cleavers stored between table edges and food preparation unit, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.) 2(Small tray of beef sticks observed thawing at room temperature on the counter next to soda machine, which is not an approved thawing method. Sheet pan of chicken (three layers deep) observed thawing at room temperature on the table next to rear door, which is not an approved thawing method. Large dish pan of shreaded chicken observed thawing in standing water in the dish sink, which is not an approved thawing method.) 3(Food facility is reusing altered plastic one-gallon jug as food scoop, which is intended to be a single-use article.) 4(Food facility is reusing five-gallon and one-quart containers, which is intended to be a single-use article.)

KNARRS BEVERAGE

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #181

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCGUIGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RANDALL’S WEST BRANCH EATERY

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40401A

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOTTLEWORKS 3

Date of report: 03/19/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #2755

Date of report: 03/19/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

M C CONEY

Date of report: 03/19/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAULINSKI’S

Date of report: 03/19/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINI MART #133

Date of report: 03/19/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEST END FIRE ASSOCIATION

Date of report: 03/19/2021

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART

Date of report: 03/16/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by cup lids and not accessible at all times for employee use.) 2(Walk-in cooler food was held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #129

Date of report: 03/16/2021

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #191

Date of report: 03/16/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIRVIEW COUNTRY FARM

Date of report: 03/15/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FARMHOUSE MARKET

Date of report: 03/15/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 03/15/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KLINGER INC, MARVIN E

Date of report: 03/15/2021

Town: Dornsife

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/12/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLY ANGELS ACTIVITY CTR TFS3

Date of report: 03/12/2021

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/12/2021

Town: Nothumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RESCUE FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 03/12/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Rear outside door located in the walk-in cooler area of the food facility has a gap (due to heavy dusting action) and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)

BYLER’S BAKERY

Date of report: 03/11/2021

Town: Trubotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pumpkin custard pie was held at room temperature, in the customer self-service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/11/2021

Town: Trubotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHIEF SHIKELLAMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/09/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #17875

Date of report: 03/09/2021

Town: Stonington

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

M & W CHEESESTEAK MFF3

Date of report: 03/09/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)

THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 03/09/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WORK FOUNDATIONS +

Date of report: 03/09/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAYS EATS & SWEETS

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BECKY’S SOFT SERVE

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MID TOWN BISTRO

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

     

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hot water only registering 90*F at sinks. In order for proper handwashing, hot water must be adjusted to 100*F. If bowls and utensils are to be washed, rinsed and sanitized at this location, hot water must be adjusted to 110*F minimum at the 3-compartment sink.)

CVS PHARMACY #1606

Date of report: 03/01/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FUEL ON MILTON

Date of report: 03/01/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/01/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS #007

Date of report: 03/01/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

     

SNYDER

COUNTRY CREAMERY

Date of report: 03/30/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 03/30/2021

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

QUICK SHOP #8

Date of report: 03/30/2021

Town: Kreamer

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOP STAR EXPRESS #0033

Date of report: 03/30/2021

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #16517

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAL-MART STORE #2185

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #25800

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #8346

Date of report: 03/25/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/25/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY

Date of report: 03/20/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

L&L MARKET PLACE

Date of report: 03/18/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/18/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/18/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET #016

Date of report: 03/18/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIRDIE’S NEST

Date of report: 03/17/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES BY MARRIOTT

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE HAMPTON INN

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 2(Breakfast sandwiches (customer heated) held at room temperature, in the self-service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LONG JOHN SILVERS #31504

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION SINCE 2017.)

PIZZA HUT

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

CVS PHARMACY #1577

Date of report: 03/05/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES SELINSGROVE

Date of report: 03/05/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARTINS GROCERY

Date of report: 03/05/2021

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEAVER’S MARKET & BAKERY

Date of report: 03/05/2021

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI #84

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET

Date of report: 03/02/2021

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.) 2(Prepackaged baked goods, smoked cheese, and candy not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

MIDDLECREEK AREA COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 03/02/2021

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230

Date of report: 03/02/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKETS #309

Date of report: 03/02/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Dirty mop not being hung to air dry after cleaning: stored in bottom of utility sink basin.)

UNION

SMOKIN BOB’S BBQ II - TFF 4

Date of report: 03/30/2021

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SMOKIN BOBS BBQ MFF-4

Date of report: 03/30/2021

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIVIL WAR CIDER CO

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNOCO LEWISBURG

Date of report: 03/29/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALI DELI AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AUCKER’S APIARY

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GAYLE’S KOMBUCHA AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOY THAI CUISINE

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PUNAKO LANE ARTISAN BREAD AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROCKY ACRES AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hot water not available at handsink in stand. Market manager to fix.)

SANDSTONE BULK FOODS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Some colored sanding sugars, caramel corn, mini marshmallows and hot cocoa mix not labeled with ingredients.)

TROUTMAN BROTHERS MEATS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION CELLARS

Date of report: 03/24/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CITGO - QUICK SHOP #4

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES

Date of report: 03/22/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

I-FUEL SUPERSTOP - USB DEVELOPMENTS

Date of report: 03/23/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid as of Sept 2020. New certification to be obtained and posted in public view.)

WEST MILTON FOOD MART

Date of report: 03/22/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No detergent-sanitizer available for proper use of two-compartment sink. Also need corresponding test strips.)

TOMAHAWKS

Date of report: 03/18/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YODER’S

Date of report: 03/17/2021

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #9436

Date of report: 03/16/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4766

Date of report: 03/11/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed after the AVB.)

HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN

Date of report: 03/11/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT

Date of report: 03/11/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(McCall refrigerator registering 50-55*F ambient instead of 41*F or below. No TCS foods to be stored in this refrigerator until repaired/cleaned.) 2(Flaking paint on some ceiling surfaces in the kitchen/food prep areas.) 3(Heavy dust buildup observed on ceiling air grids above the McCall refrigerator.) 4(Pasta in McCall refrigerator registering 47*F instead of 41*F or below. Pasta was in refrigerator >2 hrs and was discarded.)

SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 03/11/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food prep employee observed wearing watching.) 2(Sliced ham observed thawing at room temperature instead of in refrigerator or under cool, running water.)

SHEETZ #378

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Beef, rice, chicken and deli meats registering ~54*F in upper portion of a cold hold unit that is currently down due to malfunction. Containers were on ice. Store awaiting part to fix unit. Food items were registering closer to 41*F in the bottom of pans however, top portions were not cold enough. All items were out less than 2 hours and were moved to proper refrigeration unit.)

WEIS MARKETS #197

Date of report: 03/08/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GABLE HOUSE BAKERY

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE PURPLE COW

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WINFIELD AUCTION

Date of report: 03/04/2021

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CAROLINA BLUE CRAB & SHRIMP

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COWGIRL CHEESECAKES AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: yes

Violations: 1(Flaking paint exposing rusted areas on walk-in cooler ceiling. Ceiling is no longer smooth and easily cleanable in these locations. Manager will show areas to maintenance for correction.)

LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE CHICKEN SHACK

Date of report: 03/03/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

APLUS 40231H

Date of report: 03/02/2021

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Warewash sinks filled with bottles of beverages and buckets. Sinks not clean. Dry residues suggests not being used properly for wash, rinse and sanitizing food utensils. Sinks not easily utilized due to bottles of washer fluid on floor in front of sinks. Area needs cleaned and organizing.)

WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03/01/2021

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

