Food service location inspections from March 1 to March 31, 2022.
MONTOUR
BSI PHP
Date of report: 03-28
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
ST JOSEPH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
DANVILLE FOOD MART
Date of report: 03-15
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
THE IRON FORK
Date of report: 03-04
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
DANVILLE MOBIL
Date of report: 03-01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
FRIENDLY’S #4007
Date of report: 03-01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory is provided that is too small to read.)
HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ
Date of report: 03-01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
MCDONALD’S #06752
Date of report: 03-01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
SHEETZ #372
Date of report: 03-01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
SUBWAY #16958 / FOOD SHOP #1
Date of report: 03-01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: none
NORTHUMBERLAND
AMERICAN LEGION POST #323
Date of report: 03-28
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available for the mechanical dishwasher.)
GOOD WIL’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 03-28
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
SUBWAY #47781
Date of report: 03-28
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ANTHRACITE PROVISIONS
Date of report: 03-25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply three-bay sinks at the time of this inspection. 2(Observed assorted food cases stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed 50-pound potato bags stored directly on the floor in store area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
BRADY FIRE CO
Date of report: 03-25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EAST END HOSE & FIRE CO
Date of report: 03-25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-25
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #38592
Date of report: 03-25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YUMMY BUFFET
Date of report: 03-25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Fried flounder was held at 105°F, in the self-service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 2(Underside of Hoshizaki production area and plastic deflector guard, food-contact surfaces, observed to have moderate mold-like substance accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in and refrigerator shelving, food-contact surfaces, observed to have food residue along underside and not clean to sight and touch. 3(Cardboard tray of eggs stored over raw vegetables. 4(Observed hood filters with an accumulation of food residue and grease build-up on non-food contact surfaces. Observed ice machine air filters with an accumulation of dust. 5(Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.
3RD WIND COFFEE CO MFF2
Date of report: 03-24
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WYNDING BROOK GOLF CLUB
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40402A
Date of report: 03-22
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TASTY CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 03-22
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU
Date of report: 03-22
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Fried chicken legs and breasts held at 116 and 126°F, respectively, in the deli area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 3(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply deli sinks at the time of this inspection — corrected by use of meat room sinks.)
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 03-21
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WORK FOUNDATIONS +
Date of report: 03-21
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KLINGER INC, MARVIN E
Date of report: 03-18
Town: Dornsife
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOWER MAHANOY FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 03-18
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching sliced cheese, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
M M FOOD MART
Date of report: 03-18
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PROFILE COFFEE & ROASTERS
Date of report: 03-18
Town: ELysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SYLVIA’S SWEET CAKES
Date of report: 03-18
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: xxx
Violations: xxx
ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN DONUTS
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLIVER’S CIGAR AND SPIRITS
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
SUBWAY #63095
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
WAYSIDE INN
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BYLER’S BAKERY
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FARMHOUSE MARKET
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
POTTS GROVE FIRE CO
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Potts Grove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RANDALL’S WEST BRANCH EATERY
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Beef gravy and two lasagna trays, which was cooled, were being heated on steamtable line and not reheated to 165°F within two hours, for hot holding.)
ST JOSEPH PARISH CENTER
Date of report: 03-11
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #181
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCGUIGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MID TOWN BISTRO
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in freezer, is not being date marked.)
7-ELEVEN 40401A
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #17875
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Stonington
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FULL SERVICE 122
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RANSHAW MART
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Ranshaw
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid (expired in September 2021).)
RESCUE FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLY ANGELS ACTIVITY CTR TFS3
Date of report: 03-04
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 03-04
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.)
WEST END FIRE ASSOCIATION
Date of report: 03-04
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
CHIPOTLE
Date of report: 03-24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SKEETER’S PIT BBQ
Date of report: 03-24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TEXAS ROADHOUSE #470
Date of report: 03-24
Town: Selinsgrove
Violations: 1(Milk was held at 48°F, in the waitress beverage under counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food employees observed in cook’s line/preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such beard covers.)
DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7- ELEVEN 40418A
Date of report: 03-14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. 2(Mop observed in dirty water bucket: not being hung to air dry.)
ALINE COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 03-14
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOD PIZZA
Date of report: 03-14
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OIP EXPRESS
Date of report: 03-14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food was held at 47F, in the front under counter unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Hand wash sink non-operational: no handles and doesn’t shut off.
WAL-MART STORE #2185
Date of report: 03-14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #25800
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Milk and juice products held at 56°F, in the front under counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #8346
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES BY MARRIOTT
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 03-10
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY TAVERN STEAK & SEAFOOD
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Plastic condiment cup observed as scoop inside garlic oil jar. 2(Observed inside doorface and tray to Panasonic Inverser, in the kitchen area, with encrusted food waste accumulation. Observed inside rear area to white Sharp Carousel microwave oven, in the kitchen area, with encrusted food waste accumulation.)
L&L MARKET PLACE
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MEISERVILLE INN
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Basement walk-in cooler’s shelving, a food contact surface, was observed to have rust residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
NORTH MAIN
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Calcium and mold-like substance accumulations observed in production area to Manitowoc bar ice machine.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
SUNSET RINK II INC
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VFW POST #5640 HOME ASSOC
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Moderate black mold-like substance accumulations observed in production area of Manitowoc ice machine. Mold-like accumulation observed in nozzle area of bar soda gun.)
AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET
Date of report: 03-02
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the dish/food preparation area was blocked by mop bucket and “wet floor” sign and not accessible at all times for employee use.)
COUNTRY CREAMERY
Date of report: 03-02
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLECREEK AREA COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 03-02
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKETS #309
Date of report: 03-02
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s room area to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 2(Mops are not being hung to air dry. Mop observed being stored in dirty water bucket.
UNION
ALI DELI@ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ARD’S FARM
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT #037307
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black mold-like residue forming along the lip of the ice deflector plate in the ice machine bin.)
TOMAHAWKS @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03-23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIG LOTS #1376
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — THE FLYING BISON
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEST MILTON FOOD MART
Date of report: 03-17
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-17
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AUCKER’S APIARY
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COWGIRL CHEESECAKES @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOY THAI CUISINE
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chemical station observed installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream from an AVB.) 2(Bulk bag of carrots not stored at least 6” off the walk-in cooler floor. REPEAT VIOLATION)
MEADOWLAND FARMS
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROCKY ACRES @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE CHICKEN SHACK
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN BROTHER‘S MEATS @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES
Date of report: 03-16
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE PURPLE COW
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 03-07
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KRATZER MEAT
Date of report: 03-04
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PELICAN’S SNOW BALLS
Date of report: 03-04
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOMAHAWKS
Date of report: 03-04
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC test strips could be located during inspection.)
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — 7TH STREET CAFE
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — BERTRAND LIBRARY CAFE
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — BOSTWICK MARKETPLACE
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — COMMONS CAFE — SOUTH CAMPUS
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — LARISON HALL
Date of report: 03-03
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None