MONTOUR

BSI PHP

Date of report: 03-28

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

ST JOSEPH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

DANVILLE FOOD MART

Date of report: 03-15

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

THE IRON FORK

Date of report: 03-04

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

DANVILLE MOBIL

Date of report: 03-01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

FRIENDLY’S #4007

Date of report: 03-01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory is provided that is too small to read.)

HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ

Date of report: 03-01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

MCDONALD’S #06752

Date of report: 03-01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

SHEETZ #372

Date of report: 03-01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

SUBWAY #16958 / FOOD SHOP #1

Date of report: 03-01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: none

NORTHUMBERLAND

AMERICAN LEGION POST #323

Date of report: 03-28

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available for the mechanical dishwasher.)

GOOD WIL’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 03-28

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

SUBWAY #47781

Date of report: 03-28

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ANTHRACITE PROVISIONS

Date of report: 03-25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply three-bay sinks at the time of this inspection. 2(Observed assorted food cases stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed 50-pound potato bags stored directly on the floor in store area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

BRADY FIRE CO

Date of report: 03-25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EAST END HOSE & FIRE CO

Date of report: 03-25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-25

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #38592

Date of report: 03-25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YUMMY BUFFET

Date of report: 03-25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Fried flounder was held at 105°F, in the self-service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 2(Underside of Hoshizaki production area and plastic deflector guard, food-contact surfaces, observed to have moderate mold-like substance accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in and refrigerator shelving, food-contact surfaces, observed to have food residue along underside and not clean to sight and touch. 3(Cardboard tray of eggs stored over raw vegetables. 4(Observed hood filters with an accumulation of food residue and grease build-up on non-food contact surfaces. Observed ice machine air filters with an accumulation of dust. 5(Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.

3RD WIND COFFEE CO MFF2

Date of report: 03-24

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WYNDING BROOK GOLF CLUB

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40402A

Date of report: 03-22

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TASTY CORNER RESTAURANT

Date of report: 03-22

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU

Date of report: 03-22

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Fried chicken legs and breasts held at 116 and 126°F, respectively, in the deli area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 3(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply deli sinks at the time of this inspection — corrected by use of meat room sinks.)

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 03-21

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WORK FOUNDATIONS +

Date of report: 03-21

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KLINGER INC, MARVIN E

Date of report: 03-18

Town: Dornsife

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LOWER MAHANOY FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 03-18

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching sliced cheese, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

M M FOOD MART

Date of report: 03-18

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PROFILE COFFEE & ROASTERS

Date of report: 03-18

Town: ELysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SYLVIA’S SWEET CAKES

Date of report: 03-18

Town: Kulpmont

ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUNKIN DONUTS

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLIVER’S CIGAR AND SPIRITS

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

SUBWAY #63095

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

WAYSIDE INN

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BYLER’S BAKERY

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FARMHOUSE MARKET

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

POTTS GROVE FIRE CO

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Potts Grove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RANDALL’S WEST BRANCH EATERY

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Beef gravy and two lasagna trays, which was cooled, were being heated on steamtable line and not reheated to 165°F within two hours, for hot holding.)

ST JOSEPH PARISH CENTER

Date of report: 03-11

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #181

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCGUIGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MID TOWN BISTRO

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in freezer, is not being date marked.)

7-ELEVEN 40401A

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #17875

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Stonington

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FULL SERVICE 122

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RANSHAW MART

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Ranshaw

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid (expired in September 2021).)

RESCUE FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLY ANGELS ACTIVITY CTR TFS3

Date of report: 03-04

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 03-04

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.)

WEST END FIRE ASSOCIATION

Date of report: 03-04

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

CHIPOTLE

Date of report: 03-24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SKEETER’S PIT BBQ

Date of report: 03-24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TEXAS ROADHOUSE #470

Date of report: 03-24

Town: Selinsgrove

Violations: 1(Milk was held at 48°F, in the waitress beverage under counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food employees observed in cook’s line/preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such beard covers.)

DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7- ELEVEN 40418A

Date of report: 03-14

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. 2(Mop observed in dirty water bucket: not being hung to air dry.)

ALINE COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 03-14

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOD PIZZA

Date of report: 03-14

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OIP EXPRESS

Date of report: 03-14

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food was held at 47F, in the front under counter unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Hand wash sink non-operational: no handles and doesn’t shut off.

WAL-MART STORE #2185

Date of report: 03-14

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #25800

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Milk and juice products held at 56°F, in the front under counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #8346

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES BY MARRIOTT

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 03-10

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY TAVERN STEAK & SEAFOOD

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Plastic condiment cup observed as scoop inside garlic oil jar. 2(Observed inside doorface and tray to Panasonic Inverser, in the kitchen area, with encrusted food waste accumulation. Observed inside rear area to white Sharp Carousel microwave oven, in the kitchen area, with encrusted food waste accumulation.)

L&L MARKET PLACE

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MEISERVILLE INN

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Basement walk-in cooler’s shelving, a food contact surface, was observed to have rust residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

NORTH MAIN

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Calcium and mold-like substance accumulations observed in production area to Manitowoc bar ice machine.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

SUNSET RINK II INC

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VFW POST #5640 HOME ASSOC

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Moderate black mold-like substance accumulations observed in production area of Manitowoc ice machine. Mold-like accumulation observed in nozzle area of bar soda gun.)

AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET

Date of report: 03-02

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the dish/food preparation area was blocked by mop bucket and “wet floor” sign and not accessible at all times for employee use.)

COUNTRY CREAMERY

Date of report: 03-02

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLECREEK AREA COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 03-02

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKETS #309

Date of report: 03-02

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men’s room area to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 2(Mops are not being hung to air dry. Mop observed being stored in dirty water bucket.

UNION

ALI DELI@ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ARD’S FARM

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT #037307

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Black mold-like residue forming along the lip of the ice deflector plate in the ice machine bin.)

TOMAHAWKS @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03-23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIG LOTS #1376

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — THE FLYING BISON

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEST MILTON FOOD MART

Date of report: 03-17

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-17

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AUCKER’S APIARY

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COWGIRL CHEESECAKES @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOY THAI CUISINE

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chemical station observed installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream from an AVB.) 2(Bulk bag of carrots not stored at least 6” off the walk-in cooler floor. REPEAT VIOLATION)

MEADOWLAND FARMS

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROCKY ACRES @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE CHICKEN SHACK

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN BROTHER‘S MEATS @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES

Date of report: 03-16

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE PURPLE COW

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 03-07

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KRATZER MEAT

Date of report: 03-04

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PELICAN’S SNOW BALLS

Date of report: 03-04

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOMAHAWKS

Date of report: 03-04

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No QAC test strips could be located during inspection.)

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — 7TH STREET CAFE

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — BERTRAND LIBRARY CAFE

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — BOSTWICK MARKETPLACE

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — COMMONS CAFE — SOUTH CAMPUS

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — LARISON HALL

Date of report: 03-03

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

