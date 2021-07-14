SHAMOKIN DAM — Plans are moving ahead for INSA LLC to nearly triple the size of its medical marijuana-growing plant on the Sunbury Generation property as the Shamokin Dam borough planning commission gave its conditional recommendation approving the land development proposal Wednesday.
The Massachusetts company began growing cannabis at the 39,000-square-foot plant in January 2020 and business has taken off, with product being shipped to 110 medical marijuana dispensaries around the state.
"It's one of the best medical markets and there's still opportunity for growth," said owner Peter Gallagher who is proposing adding another 118,000-square-foot building.
He aims to break ground at the end of the year and double the current staff of between 50 and 60, pending approval from Snyder County and the state.
To accommodate the larger operation, INSA would need to increase its daily water usage from 7,250 to about 33,000 gallons.
"We have the capacity to do that," borough Manager Ed Hovenstine said, adding that the increased use by the by the business could lower residential water bills.
Robert Noll, the planning board chairman, thanked Gallagher and his colleagues for bringing the business to the borough.
"They're paying taxes and might bring water bills down and most people don't even know they're there," he said.