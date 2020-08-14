SUNBURY — The Shikellamy State Park Marina building is now partially demolished.
State officials are in the midst of a $288,460 project and still in search of a park manager but that won't slow down the project, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesperson Terrence Brady said Friday.
"The partial demo project is ongoing," he said. "We still don't have a park manager yet."
Former park manager Nicholas Sherlock left the position last month, leaving DCNR officials in search of a new manager.
The project's goal is to make the deteriorating building on Packer Island safe and secure so it can eventually be used as a public space again, DCNR officials said.
Contractor Spotts Brothers Inc. started the project on June 15 and is contracted to have the work completed before spring 2021.
The building sat vacant for years and now Brady said the public will have input once the building is ready to be rebuilt.
"In the future, we will be providing the public with design concepts and seeking public and stakeholder input and comments out in front of the design work and construction of this adaptive reuse project," Brady said.
One of those very interested in what the building will house is River Keeper John Zaktansky.
"The work is going as planned and nothing unexpected has been discovered yet as workers remove old asbestos insulation, the former dining area on the upper level and the old network of electrical and plumbing ducts," he said.
"The marina building is a landmark and I would like to see it as some sort of educational building."
The Shikellamy State Park includes the greater marina area, land across the river that includes the Shikellamy Overlook, and is also responsible for the Adam T. Bower Memorial inflatable dam, is considered the largest such dam in the world, and helps form the 3,060-acre Lake Augusta within the Susquehanna River parallel to Sunbury, Zaktansky said.
The 10,000 square-foot marina building, dedicated in 1972 as the Basse A. Beck Educational Center two weeks before Hurricane Agnes, was most recently a bar and restaurant, but it’s been closed to the public since 2002.
DCNR officials said the project would cost $3 to $5 million to fully renovate it back to its original state.
Northumberland resident Mary Peters said she would love to see the building turned back into an eatery.
"I think it would be great in the summer for people to come and sit outside and eat while looking at the river," she said. "It is such a wonderful area here and I think with an eating establishment inside we would see so many more people visit the park."