Fisher's Meat Market, a staple in downtown Lewisburg for more than 50 years, isn't going anywhere. The owners of the shop at 228 St. John St. will eventually change, but the market isn't going away.
Peg Fisher, who has owned the shop with her husband, Butch, since 1968, said they plan to retire at some point. They won't do so until the shop and the business are both sold.
"We're staying open until someone buys," Peg Fisher said Monday.
Butch and Peg Fisher opened the business on Aug. 1, 1968, and it has remained in the same location for 50 years.
It survived the Agnes Flood in 1972 — "we were in one of two high points in town," Peg said this week — and have remained a busy, profitable and local option for nearly five and a half decades.
"It's great to have those businesses that are here forever," said Ellen Ruby, the executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. "We're always sad when a family steps away. It's great to have those businesses that are here forever. We will miss (the Fishers) tremendously. It's a great location, known for its quality."
The shop was a natural extension for the Fishers. Butch learned the business from his father, who learned it from his father. "The Fishers," Peg Fisher said, "are in the meat business, sons, dads and grandfathers."
They opened as a wholesale and retail market and that has remained steady, Peg said.
"The concept of the store has not changed," Peg said. "It's always been based on personal service. We have generations of families that still come in here regularly.
"That is what I will miss. My customers are my friend. It's going to be sad for us."
The hours are getting longer as the shop struggles to hire, Peg Fisher said. It has led to a heavier workload for those on staff.
Butchers have always arrived at 6 a.m. on days the shop is open — its closed Sundays and Mondays — two hours ahead of the shop's opening.
"The meat just doesn't appear in the showcase," Peg Fisher said. "My son and employees are there getting ready for the day, stocking the showcase and getting the wholesale orders out. When the store opens, our showcase is filled already."
Having such a consistent flow of clientele over the years leads to steady businesses and upticks. Ahead of the holidays, Christmas especially, the workload increases significantly, the Fishers said.
Monday, Fisher stressed the shop would stay open until new owners were in place.
"What a great opportunity for someone to step in and fill some big shoes," said Ruby.