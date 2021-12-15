SUNBURY — Market Street will be seeing a slightly new parking pattern on Market Street and only a few stalls will be lost after UGI Utilities repaints parking spot lines beginning at 6 a.m.
Market Street from Second Street to Seventh Street will see restricted parking for at least the rest of the week and possibly on Dec. 21 as UGI Utilities repaint lines changing the current angle of 38 degrees to 30 degrees, which will allow for bigger vehicles to park and not stick out into the traffic lane, according to streets department supervisor Steve Welker.
Market Street has a total of 242 parking spots, according to Welker.
Welker said now that UGI has completed their work on Market Street for the year they are working with the city in order to change the parking spot angles after the city has received several complaints about trucks or larger vehicles parking on the sidewalks.
Welker said he has been in contact with PennDOT officials and after several months of reviewing the parking spots, changing the pattern slightly was the best possible route.
Welker said beginning at 6 a.m. the south side of Market Street from Front to Seventh Street will be closed, while on Friday the north side will be closed for parking while crews paint the stalls and crosswalks.
If it should rain, the project would resume on Dec. 21, Welker said.
Welker said currently vehicles have about 14 feet from the front of the curb to the lane on Market Street and the new pattern would not change those dimensions but would angle the larger vehicles better.
The last time the city discussed changing the angle of the stalls to parallel was in 2014 when the then-City Council voted against making the change.
The original plan called for eliminating up to 40 percent of the city's available parking in order to install parallel parking and a center turning lane, all aimed at easing traffic congestion on Market Street.
Bob Snyder Jr., who owns the Squeeze-In, on Market Street, said he has no issues with the changes, and he thinks getting the bigger vehicles further away from the main road is a good thing.
"The trucks won't be sticking out anymore," he said. "Plus with the police station moving and the police cars no longer being on the street, we will gain some spots."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city does expect to lose four spots.
"This number is subject to change slightly when we get out there tomorrow for layout," he said. "All due to proximity to crosswalks. Per the law, cars cannot be parked within 20 feet of a crosswalk. However, we will be gaining a few spots in front of the American Legion and where the old police station was located."
Backer said the new design will help Market Street.
“Our current parking spaces along Market Street are angled at 38 degrees which, in certain situations, can make it difficult for two vehicles to drive through the same area at the same time," he said. "Repainting the parking space lines at 30 degrees will allow for more room to drive through along Market Street and should prevent most of the trucks needing to park on the curbing to be out of the traffic lane. We understand this is an inconvenience for the storefronts and business owners along Market Street and we appreciate them bearing with us while we try to complete this task as quickly as possible."
Anyone that has concerns or questions is asked to call the streets department at 570 286-5761.