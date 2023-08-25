LEWISBURG — The work on Market Street as part of the Hufnagle Park Event Venue project has been completed.
The sidewalks have reopened. The vehicle travel lanes have been restored. The parking spaces on the north side of the street are open and visitors are using them. The loading/unloading zone is complete and will be opened soon. The planting areas await the installation of trees, bushes, and flowers later this fall, according to the borough.
Site work continues with topsoil placement, sidewalk construction, and the setting of the bank stabilization boulders along the eastern edge of the planned grassy area. In addition, the Gordon Hufnagle Memorial has been secured once again in the park named after him, according to the borough.
Construction continues at the event venue itself. The steel support structure has been set and crews work to connect the steel beams. The electricians also continue to work on the new internal electrical system in the park, according to the borough.
The borough anticipates the Hufnagle Park restrooms will reopen by Monday.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER