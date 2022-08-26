SUNBURY — Thomas Huffman and his wife Dorothy, will go to trial after pleading not guilty to charges that they beat a 55-year-old man to death before burying his body in the woods.
Thomas Huffman, 44, appeared by video in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Friday for a formal arraignment on the charges.
Huffman, who wept through the proceedings, said he wanted to plead not guilty and wanted to discuss his case with his attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury.
At the end of the hearing, Huffman told a guard he wanted the guard to tell his wife he loved her.
Moments later, Dorothy Huffman entered the room and also appeared by video in front of Saylor.
Dorothy Huffman also pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.
Also accused in the case is 17-year-old Kayden Koser who police said assisted in the beating and burying of the body of Richard Leroy Jameson II in what police believe was 2020.
During a preliminary hearing in July, state troopers said the three used fists and a wooden paddle during the beating. Police said the trio then buried Jameson in a wooded area behind the trailer they lived in, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Some of the evidence provided to Milton District Judge Mike Diehl was testimony from an alleged eyewitness to the alleged murder and pictures of what troopers are saying are human remains that were discovered in a grave behind a trailer on a property located at 415 Groover Road, outside of Watsontown.
One woman testified she witnessed the Huffmans beat Jameson with a wooden paddle and their fists for at least five hours before he died from the injuries.
Troopers said Thomas Huffman took police to the spot where Jameson was allegedly buried, according to testimony.
When troopers began to dig, they discovered the first alleged human bone in the ground about 30 yards from the spot Thomas Huffman showed them, troopers said.
Investigators continued to dig and allegedly found human remains, which are being tested, police said.
According to testimony, Dorothy Huffman confessed to knowing that Jameson had been assaulted in her house, which led to his death. She also stated that she knew Jameson was buried in the woods behind her residence, troopers said. She admitted to having struck Jameson during the assault several times with the wooden paddle on the night of his death, according to police.