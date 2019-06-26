If you happen to hear the sounds of rock-n-roll while driving outside of Sunbury Friday night, it’s because there is a huge southern rock party taking place at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
The Marshall Tucker Band take the stage at 6 p.m. as part of owner Tom Webb’s Backyard Summer Concert Series.
“All I can say is this will be another great night of rock-n-roll and we are still recovering from Chicago earlier this week,” Webb said.
“We once again look forward to seeing all our friends and family in our backyard.”
Chicago played in front of thousands of fans Tuesday night and now The Marshall Tucker Band, along with The Outlaws and Molly Hatchet, is expeced to draw another large crowd.
The Marshall Tucker Band got its start in 1972 in Spartanburg, S.C.
The band opened for The Allman Brothers in 1973, before headlining their own shows in 1974 with hit singles like “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Fire On The Mountain,” “Can’t You See” and “Take The Highway.”
The Marshall Tucker Band earned seven gold and three platinum albums and in the 1990s had four hit singles on Billboard’s country chart.
The Marshall Tucker Band has had songs played in feature films such as “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Don’t Mess with the Zohan.”
Southern rock fans will also be treated to Molly Hatchet when they play hit song “Flirtin With Disaster.”
City Councilman Chris Reis said with the amount of traffic that flowed through the city Tuesday headed to and from Spyglass it is another positive.
“Anytime we have these concerts, it impacts us,” Reis said. “We appreciate Spyglass and all they do and with this kind of talent it draws so many people who travel through and stop and eat and buy gas. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Tickets are $55 and still available at the winery, Webb said. For more information, visit www.spyglassridgewinery.com