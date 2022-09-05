DANVILLE — Internationally known martial arts teacher Shihan Steve Hunter opened a Danville Dojo on Monday night, his second dojo in the state. More than 20 students of all ages participated.
The new dojo is in the auditorium room of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Danville.
Hunter teaches Buke Ryu, a little known system of traditional Okinawan Karate-jutsu and Okinawan weaponry developed from old farming implements combined with Japanese Jujutsu and kenjutsu — art of the sword.
This ryu, or style, was developed by Hunter and he was given permission and accepted to teach Buke-ryu within the martial arts community in 2000.
Hunter has trained more than 25 U.S. Navy Seals over the years, and for a brief time in the 1990s, he was actor Chuck Norris’s bodyguard.
Hunter carries black belt rankings including a 9th degree in Buke-ryu, a 7th in Karate-jutsu, 5th in Goshinjutsu and black belts in Kobudo and Aiki-jujutsu.
Shane Holland, 29, of West Milton, who has been a student of Hunter’s for 16 years and has earned a 2nd-degree black belt, is teaching Buke-ryu in the Danville Dojo. While Holland teaches in Danville, Hunter will continue with his dojo in Williamsport, which was established seven years ago.
Holland first became interested in martial arts when he was 12, he said on Monday.
“I saw an ad in a newspaper and decided, ‘why not try this?’ I was immediately hooked,” he said.
“I love how it is not just about self-defense, but it is very spiritual in nature,” he added.
About his first experience as a teacher in his own dojo, he said, “It’s amazing. I’ve taught students before, and to see the growth, the confidence, has been just eye-opening and very gratifying.”
Coming home
Hunter grew up in Williamsport has settled in Williamsport.
He previously ran a dojo in Houston with more than 300 students. He also had schools in other countries.
After living in Texas for many years, “I made a visit back here to see my teacher who, it turns out, had a terminal illness,” Hunter said.
Hunter subsequently closed shop in Houston, turning the business over to some of his students.
“We took a tremendous financial loss. At the same time, we gained so much in being rich in Christ.
“I could have relocated anywhere,” he said before the class began on Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church in Danville. “But God directed me. and at this moment in time, this is exactly where he needs me. I believe that.”
The Warriors for Christ
Hunter is one of few masters in Pennsylvania that teaches authentic sword arts of Japanese samurai. He has also incorporated into his teaching a strong curriculum of Christian Spiritual Self Defense as well as instilling a patriotic theme to his students. The program he has founded is called The Warriors for Christ.
His dojo serves as an outreach to veterans, handicapped, elderly and people with special needs, Hunter said.
Learning martial arts is good for any aspect of your life, Hunter said, while looking at the children in the class doing basic warm-up exercises.
“It does enhance self-esteem. It uses a systemized way of being able to defend yourself,” he said.
Danville Dojo
Holland will be teaching the classes in Danville twice a week, Monday and Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. for kids, and 7 p.m. for adults. Entering the program requires an initial $99 to register and $50 a month after, Holland said.
“Shane is a great young man and will do a great job with his pupils,” Hunter said.
For more information, contact Holland at 570-651-5004.