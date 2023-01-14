Martin Luther King’s messages on civil rights, activism, and equal justice still resonates today, said Bucknell and Susquehanna universities staff members involved in diversity and equity.
“Yes, his messages still resonate,” said Harvey Edwards, Susquehanna University teacher-in-residence and adjunct faculty member in English and creative writing.
“Today that message may be more important than ever based on the division in our nation,” he said. “But sadly, no one has picked up the mantle and carried it like Dr. King.”
On the one hand, Edwards said, “that’s a good thing in that you don’t want just one person to be advocating. By the same token, no one single individual is advocating as strongly as he did. In part, that is because appearances are deceiving, and we have come a long way as a nation. But there is so much further to go.”
It would be really difficult for any one person, with all the social media and everything else that creates so much noise “to be able to have the power that King did during the civil rights movement,” Edwards said. “To some degree because of social media and 24/7 media as well, there is a lot of blowback from anything you try to do.”
Amy Davis, assistant director of inclusion and diversity at Susquehanna University, and the Rev. Kurt Nelson, Bucknell chaplain, agree that King’s messages still resonate today.
“I think in Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and many of his writings you see him reaching for not just equality but interconnectedness within our nation and the world at large. His idea of justice. That resonates 100 percent today on campus and in the Selinsgrove community,” Davis said.
At Susquehanna, she said, “we spend a lot of time making sure that all of the members of our community feel like they have a just experience, meaning that they have everything they need, as well as a sense of belonging.”
Davis believes COVID really exacerbated some of the disparities among different communities in our larger community.
“So we are still rebuilding and we are saying you can reach across lines and find connections and hope and love,” Davis said. “That is what we are trying to do with all of our programming. It’s our focus and even trying to bring folks from our local community closer.
“His ideas were more contemporary than we might think, and his message is just as true in 2022 as it was years ago.”
Creating justice doesn’t happen in a vacuum as does equity. It takes constant upkeep and work, Davis said.
“This is what our daily work here is at Susquehanna University,” Davis said
Nelson said the more he reads and listens to King’s message, the more contemporary it seems.
“Not only because he was addressing the symptoms but also the root causes, which he named as racism, militarism, and poverty, which still abounds,” he said.
Nelson thinks there is “absolutely a kind of timelessness to his message, but also something that feels contemporary about what he had to say.”
Nelson said he has a book group as part of the chapel community and last year they read sermons and speeches from King at this time of year.
“It felt like every week we were wondering how he wrote something that felt so contemporary,” Nelson said. “He was a visionary for sure.”
King called on what he referred to as “the beloved community,” Nelson said.