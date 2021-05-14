Marywood University and the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) are forming a partnership to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation for a new community college start-up in the Valley.
Leaders from both teams made the announcement this morning at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. Marywood, based in Scranton, was founded in 1915 by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the University serves students from a variety of backgrounds and religions.
The SVCEP recently announced that Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi) the leader in labor market and higher education analyses conducted a study of the first 10 years of the community college and concluded that a new regional community college serving Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties and adjacent areas will bring conservatively $78.5 million in new economic activity to the Valley.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.