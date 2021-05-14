All employees, volunteers, visitors and patients arriving for appointments and procedures at all Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger facilities will be required to wear a mask.
Both hospitals sent out notices Friday that despite updated guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, masking will still be required. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) have adjusted universal face-covering requirements for fully vaccinated individuals, the DOH order does not apply to healthcare facilities.
"Evangelical Community Hospital is still an active COVID-19 environment and is still requiring all employees, volunteers, visitors, and patients arriving for appointments and procedures to wear a mask when inside an Evangelical facility," William Anderson, Evangelical's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said. "The hospital’s masking requirement applies to all individuals—vaccinated and unvaccinated. Masking, when coupled with other important infection control protocols like physical distancing and hand hygiene, helps protect our patients and one another from unknowingly spreading the virus.
"The CDC outlined certain locations, including hospitals and health care settings, as places where masks should still be worn. In alignment with this guidance, wearing a mask is still required in all Geisinger hospitals, clinics and office buildings," Geisinger wrote in a statement Friday. "Masking is one of the most effective ways of reducing the spread of COVID-19, and Geisinger has had a mandatory masking policy in effect since early April of 2020. This policy will remain in effect until further notice."
Vaccine appointments for people age 12 and up are available. Appointments for vaccines are available at Evangelical by visiting www.evanhospital.com/virus or calling 570-522-4530, option 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Geisinger patients can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through myGeisinger.org or by calling 570-284-3657.