Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley is removing the mask requirement in proceedings where he is the presiding judge.
Effective Tuesday, there will be no requirement for attendees to wear a face covering in all courtrooms where Sholley is the presiding judge.
Sholley, who primarily works in Snyder County but does do some business in Union County, made the announcement on Friday “after considering the current health situation, CDC and Department of Health Guidelines, Court Orders and discussing the matter with several elected officials.”
He advised any attorneys with concerns about the mask policy to contact his office.
“I will be willing to modify the policy on a case by case basis,” Sholley said.
— MARCIA MOORE