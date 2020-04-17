Masks will be distributed to the public at two different locations on Saturday.
In Selinsgrove, masks and hand sanitizer will be given away in the borough Saturday morning.
Two masks and one hand sanitizer per vehicle will be distributed at Union Alley next to the Rudy Gelnett Library at 11 a.m. The organizers will not be handing out any items to early arrivals.
The event is sponsored by Beverley's and Demeter Fragrance.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce are again distributing fabric masks to the public Saturday the W&L Subaru parking lot in Shamokin Dam (the former Kmart parking lot). The mask distribution will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and will be a drive-thru style giveaways.
Masks will not be distributed before 11:45 a.m. If you arrive before 11:45, you will be asked to come back. Interested in making or donating masks, please email Steph at: admin@gsvuw.org.
Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution will be required.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.