SUNBURY — Masks must be worn in the Northumberland County courtrooms for the remainder of the week, according to Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
”The mask requirement only applies to court rooms when criminal cases are scheduled for this week only due to an assistant district attorney testing positive for COVID-19,” said Saylor.
Two courtrooms are on the second floor and one courtroom is on the first floor. No other areas of the courthouse have a mask mandate.
Signs are posted at the front door, security and throughout the courthouse about the new mask mandate.
No other county-owned buildings have a mask mandate.