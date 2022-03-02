SELINSGROVE — Masks are now optional for most visitors to the four Snyder County Libraries.
The library board voted Wednesday to ease the mask requirement for patrons and staff at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove and facilities in Middleburg, McClure and Beavertown.
However, masks must still be worn by patrons and staff during technology appointments and interactions lasting 10 or more minutes.
The mask requirement could be reinstated in the event of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, libraries Executive Director Pam Ross said.
— MARCIA MOORE