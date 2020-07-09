MONTANDON — Administrators across the Valley unified on foundational principles to reopen public schools in the fall but specific details on scheduling, busing and protocol for students and faculty who contract COVID-19 must be finalized by individual school districts.
According to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), at the core of each district’s plan will be basics born out of the novel coronavirus pandemic: screening for symptoms; proper wearing of face coverings; physical distancing; frequent and effective hand washing and sanitization.
“The best way to mitigate the spread is to ensure sick students and teachers aren’t in contact with the healthy,” Bernadette Boerckel, director of community outreach, CSIU, said. “It’s more important than ever that if you’re aware of your symptoms, you need to stay home.”
Screening won’t be routinely performed on each and every person who enters a school building; rather, daily screenings are encouraged before students, faculty, staff and visitors enter. If someone is feeling ill, they’re urged to stay home. Districts are considering flexible attendance policies as well as isolation protocol for anyone who exhibits symptoms while at a school.
“Check your child before you put them on the bus. Check your child before you send them to school. That’s going to help everyone,” Kevin Singer, executive director, CSIU, said.
All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths during the school day, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest order issued July 1. The coverings can be removed, per the order, when persons are seated during lunch and lessons but also during recess. The caveat in each instance is that a physical distance of at least 6 feet be maintained.
About 70 educators including top administrators from 17 school districts and three technical schools met Wednesday at the CSIU in person and virtually for ongoing discussions about resuming classes.
They agreed on the core principles in concert with advice of medical professionals from Geisinger and Evangelical hospitals as well as the state Department of Education and their own experiences since the pandemic closed schools in March.
POLL: How do you think school districts should operate this fall?
John Kurelja, assistant executive director, CSIU, acknowledged the uncertain nature of a pandemic creates difficulties for school administrators not only in developing health safety plans but also in maintaining the flexibility to change protocol when necessary.
Superintendent Jason Bendle of the Shikellamy School District, one of just two public school administrators to speak during a media briefing, said school pandemic plans “will be fluid documents.”
“They’ll constantly be updated and changed as we move through the school year,” Bendle said.
Individual plans are anticipated to be adopted over the coming weeks by local school boards.
Students must wear face coverings on school buses since physical distance will be an impossibility. However, he expects transportation issues to be alleviated to some degree if more parents and guardians choose to bring their children to school independently.
“The biggest concern districts have these days is the mask order,” Kurelja said, noting the order itself could change in the weeks leading up to the first day of school.
There’s been a move to small group arrangements of desks over the years. Kurelja said that won’t fly in the era of COVID-19. Desks will be aligned in rows, facing a single direction and spaced apart 6 feet as much as possible, he said.
Student movement within the school could be done in groups rather than en masse, Kurelja said, and basic materials like pencils and art supplies won’t be shared among students.
Boerckel said school administrators know that not all families will be comfortable sending their children back to school this fall, whatever the reason. Options exist, she said, encouraging parents and guardians to contact their home school districts to explore remote learning.
“All 17 of our districts do have virtual options to assist students who can’t return in the fall,” Boerckel said.
“We may all be using those virtual options should the pandemic put us into the red zone,” she added, a reference to the state’s three-phase reopening plan, with red being the most restrictive classification.
Kurelja emphasized that in-district cyber options are best for public schools. Local districts must pay the tuition for students who choose to attend charter and cyber schools, and the cost is significant.
For example, Lewisburg Area School District spent $370.941.83 on tuition for 26 students to attend Pennsylvania cyber charter schools in 2019-20, according to John Fairchild, the district’s director of administrative services. Individual tuition costs $13,204.04 per regular education student and $24,477.36 per special education student, he said.
“The biggest challenge we have in our area is cyber charter schools. That’s why every district has virtual option available to keep children in local schools,” Kurelja said. “If families were to decide to go to virtual school it could bankrupt the districts.”