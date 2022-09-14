NORTHUMBERLAND — Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano will continue his tour of Pennsylvania as he "interviews" for the job of the Pennsylvania governor he told a crowd of about 75 inside the Little Sportsman Shop, in Northumberland on Wednesday.
Mastriano, who will face off with Democratic challenger and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, arrived in Northumberland Wednesday to meet and greet with Valley residents.
It was one of three stops Mastriano made in the area on Wednesday. He stopped for a similar event in Danville's Municipal building in the morning and was scheduled to cap his day in the region at the McClure Bean Soup Festival.
"This is a job interview," Mastriano told the crowd. "They call me an extremist. I'm an extremist for fighting for your rights and freedoms and Constitution."
Several Valley political figures were in attendance to hear Mastriano speak, including Sunbury Councilmen Jim Eister and Ric Reichner, as well as Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, county Sheriff Bob Wolf and Recorder of Deeds Tina Mertz.
Mastriano arrived at around 12:15 p.m. and was greeted by a round of applause. He took the next hour to take pictures with everyone in attendance and speak with individuals before he gave his campaign speech.
"We are so excited that Sen. Mastriano came to visit us in our area today," Northumberland County Republican Party Chairperson Deb Betz said. 'It's an honor to have him here."
Janelle Tubbs, 30, of Danville, said she wanted to listen to Mastriano speak.
"I've heard good things about him and I wanted to come here and listen for myself," she said. "I wanted to find out what he is all about."
Sunbury resident Alyssa Reid, 39, said she met Mastriano before and she is a supporter.
"I have been following him for years in the Senate," she said. "He will have my vote."