Food service location inspections from May 1 to May 31
MONTOUR
SEIDEL’S MARDI GRAS
Date of report: 05/25
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURKHOLDER‘S FARM MARKET
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available that measure in the range of 10ppm-200ppm.) 2(Accumulation of dust on fan box and fan guards in walk-in cooler. Also, an accumulation of mold-like residue at wall paneling joints and staining from a brown colored liquid bleeding from joints.) 3(Restroom door is not self-closing.)
THE VENUE AT LIBERTY VALLEY
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
PIZZA HUT #037314
Date of report: 05/25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
KUDGEE’S MFF3
XMA-3697
Date of report: 05/25
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food contact surface of cutting board is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.)
HANNAH‘S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05/25
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at last 6” off the floor and one bag was under handsink where splash from sink could contact the potatoes/bag.) 2(No chlorine or quat test strips available for verification of sanitizer concentrations.) 3(Food Employee Certificate expired in 2020. Employee was signed up for class in March 2020 but was cancelled due to covid 19. He will be scheduling a class soon and will post certificate in public view once obtained.)
LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 05/25
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed utility sink leaking at the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
M M FOOD MART
Date of report: 05/25
Town: Riverside
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
YUMMY BUFFET
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in mechanical dishwasher.) 2(Uncooked chicken stored above fish and produce in walk-in cooler.) 3(Boxes and containers of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer.) 4(Peeling paint on ceiling surfaces of walk-in freezer.)
CHINA COOK
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips (chlorine) to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)
CITY CORNER MFF3 XMK-2041
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Milton
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
DOLLAR TREE #8057
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
GOOD WIL’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water (only 101F) to supply facility’s sinks at the time of this inspection.)
THE MISS CUPCAKE
Date of report: 05/24
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
COUNTY LINE KETTLE CORN
Date of report: 05/22
Town: Atlas
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
HOME COUNTRY BAKING
Date of report: 05/22
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Baked goods held at 46°F, in the right deli case (used for cooling product), rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LINDA’S DELI
Date of report: 05/22
Town: Atlas
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & FRIED CHICKEN
Date of report: 05/22
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
SON-RISE MEATS
Date of report: 05/22
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Milk was held at 45 °F, in the double door refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
THE FARMER’S KITCHEN AT MOUNT CARMEL
Date of report: 05/22
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 45 — 49°F, in the two-door, glass-front refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
HEFF & BEEB’S ICE CREAM PLACE.
Date of report: 05/21
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
PAULIE’S PIT STOP
Date of report: 05/20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
THE REFUGE
Date of report: 05/20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
B&G SPOT
Date of report: 05/14
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
FROSTY PENGUIN
Date of report: 05/14
Town: Strong
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the storage shed/batch ice cream area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
JAN SOBIESKI CLUB
Date of report: 05/14
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
KULPMONT SPORTSMEN ASSOCIATION
Date of report: 05/14
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
PASTIME CLUB
Date of report: 05/14
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
THE CLUB HOUSE
Date of report: 05/14
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two -ompartment warewash sink for cleaning four slushie tanks.) 2(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)
CHINA GARDEN
Date of report: 05/12
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pan of raw chicken was stored above pans of raw beef and pork in walk-in cooler. Pan of raw chicken was stored above pan of pre-cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler.) 2(Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and repaired with materials unapproved (duct tape) for food equipment.) 3(Observed in-use cleavers stored between sinks, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.)
SHADE MOUNTAIN
WINERY
Date of report: 05/12
Town: Riverside
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
FETTER’S MEATS
Date of report: 05/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
WAKE & WIRE
Date of report: 05/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 05/07
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
MATTUCCI‘S WILLOW CAFÉ
Date of report: 05/07
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Window in the dishwashing area, is open, large hole in screen, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 2(A food employee was observed touching, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
SONS OF ITALY
Date of report: 05/07
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
THE OLDE-STONE
Date of report: 05/07
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
CINN-FUL TREATS
Date of report: 05/05
Town: Milton
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
BUMPER’S BEVERAGE
Date of report: 05/04
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
DAVID J REIGEL ENTERPRISES 3 MFF3
Date of report: 05/04
Town: Tharptown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring needs cleaning.)
DAVID J REIGEL ENTERPRISES 4 MFF3
Date of report: 05/04
Town: Tharptown
Compliant: Flooring needs cleaning.
Violations: 1(Flooring area needs cleaning.)
DAVID J REIGEL E NTERPRISES T1 MFF3
Date of report: 05/04
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring area needs cleaning.)
TIFFANY LOUNGE & RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05/04
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Current sinks not deep enough to properly clean slushie machine tanks.)
WENDY‘S #19119
Date of report: 05/04
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
ARM BAR
Date of report: 05/03
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 2(Mold-like substance in production area to ice machine.)
MILTON MOOSE FAMILY CENTER #171
Date of report: 05/03
Town: Milton
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
SPIKE’S CAFE
Date of report: 05/03
Town: Milton
Compliant: None
Violations: Yes
SNYDER
R & R CREATIONS
Date of report: 05/27
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAUVER’S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05/21
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY’S FOOD STAND
Date of report: 05/21
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed employee washing hands with gloves on and not changing them prior to next foodhandling.) 2(Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated routinely.)
EL ENCANTO
Date of report: 05/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VALLEY COTTON CANDY #1 MFF3
Date of report: 05/19
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VALLEY SHOWS, LLC/FUNNEL CAKE CO
Date of report: 05/19
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA ALLEY (MFF 3)
Date of report: 05/19
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed a working container of glass cleaner stored above the food preparation area.)
FREEBURG HOTEL
Date of report: 05/13
Town: Freeburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOWELL’S ICE CREAM KING, LLC
Date of report: 05/13
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOYER’S MEATS
Date of report: 05/13
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIT STOP
Date of report: 05/13
Town: Richfield
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Prepackaged salads, sandwiches, and macaroni salad not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Dairy products (milk, half/half, and heavy cream) held at 50°F, in the walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
DOWNTOWN SCOOPS Date of report: 05/11
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 2 — MFF-3 (XCV-8298)
Date of report: 05/11
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 2(The handwash sink located in the trailer area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F — heater not turned on.)
J-J’S SNACK BAR AT MIDDLEBURG AUCTION
Date of report: 05/11
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES AT MIDDLEBURG
Date of report: 05/11
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VINNIE’S PIZZA
Date of report: 05/11
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JACKS MOUNTAIN FREEZE
Date of report: 05/06
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KREAMER FREEZE
Date of report: 05/06
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MASTER BEVERAGE
Date of report: 05/06
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 05/06
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VOLUNTEER FIRE CO. NO 1
Date of report: 05/06
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOSCOV’S #007
Date of report: 05/05
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RISE & SHINE CAFE
Date of report: 05/05
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TRAX
Date of report: 05/03
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTH MAIN
Date of report: 05/03
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.)
PENNS CREEK PIT STOP
Date of report: 05/03
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged soup and sandwiches not labeled properly with the ingredient.) 2(Milk area walk-in cooler shelving racks, a food-contact surface, observed to have mold-like substance accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.)
UNION
BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB
Date of report: 05/26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle contacting the ice.)
CROSSROAD FARMS
Date of report: 05/26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND
Date of report: 05/26
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available to verify sanitizer concentration used on food contact surfaces.) 2(Hot water at warewash sink only registering 100F. New hot water heater was installed in the fall. Owner will correct so that water is at least 110F.)
QUAFF MEADOWS — MOBILE FARM MKT EGGS
Date of report: 05/19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROTHERMEL’S MEATS
Date of report: 05/19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NITTANY MOUNTAIN KOA KAMPGROUND
Date of report: 05/07
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FUEL ON LEWISBURG
Date of report: 05/06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LFM SAUSAGE STAND
Date of report: 05/05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None